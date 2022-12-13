MAYFIELD – Emotions were high and mixed Saturday morning as hundreds gathered at the site of the candle factory in Mayfield to walk in solidarity as they honored those lost to the Dec. 10 tornado and to process their collective loss as a community.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21 for Graves County (FOP) sponsored the Dec. 10 Memorial Walk, which was originally motivated by the loss of Deputy Robert Daniel who was at the candle factory to supervise inmates from the Graves County Jail who were on work release.
“The night of the storm, we lost a co-worker, and I actually didn’t want to do anything,” FOP President and Lieutenant of Internal Affairs at Graves County Jail Joseph Siedel said. “I didn’t want to remember the 10th.”
But as the anniversary drew closer, Siedel began to view the occasion as an opportunity.
“I was sitting in my office, wanting to see things in a positive way, not a negative way,” he said. “So, I was like, ‘How can we switch this around to something positive?’ I was talking to a co-worker, and I asked him what he thought. We were iffy about it. We were like, no, we don’t want to do something like that because we don’t want to bring up anymore tragedy. The more people I talked to; they all thought it was a good idea. So, that’s how it came up – trying to figure out a way to get everybody involved and make it into a positive.”
WoodmenLife, Pilgrim’s Pride, Café au Latte and Graves County Fire Association helped the FOP organize the event. It was important to Siedel to get the whole community involved because the walk was not just about the loss of life; he hoped it would remind people of how the county and the greater community came together that night to “help their fellow man.”
David Elliott, who recently retired as Area 1 Regional Emergency Manager, made a speech before the walk began.
“We are here for many reasons,” he said. “First, we would like to remember those we lost during this event. The grief and heartbreak we feel is still strong, but the love, hope and faith we have – as we can all see and sense among us today – is stronger, and it will not be defeated.
“Second, we would like to honor and show appreciation for our courageous first responders. From ground-zero here, where we stand, along the entire trek to our city center, we will keep in the forefront of our minds and hearts the dedication, the fearlessness, the humanity and the professionalism of the first responders of not only this beloved city and county but, indeed, those of the entire state and nation.
“Especially today, and especially on this spot, we remember these words and our fallen brother Robert Daniel. There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,”
“Third, we remember the spirit of this community. … Your selflessness, your cooperation, your charity and, again, your great love prevailed and brought us through this tribulation stronger and closer together. Thank you all for being here on this rainy morning, but rain or sunshine, we are always Graves County and Mayfield Strong!”
Adam Goad and Brittany Mills participated in the walk. The Graves County residents were about seven miles from the candle factory that night.
Mills said she walked “in remembrance of those that were taken. I lost two people that I knew during the tornado, so I’m doing this for them.”
For Goad, he was motivated to participate in the walk because, knowing all the suffering so many people endured the night of Dec. 10, it was the least he could do.
“I still get emotional going through town,” Goad said. “Just going to work, I have to go through here. It used to be all busy and all nice, and now it’s nothing. It’s crazy.”
Lauren Barclay and her mother Susan Lee participated in the event; however, due to recent surgery on her foot, Barclay rode in the lead truck.
“I was in the candle factory the night the tornado hit,” Barclay said. “I had surgery in October. I had a couple of fractures that hadn’t healed, and one of the bones that goes from my big toe dislocated and arthritis was taking over that joint, so I had to have my joints fused together.
“We guesstimate about 2,000-3,000 pounds – we don’t know the exact weight – but I had a bunch of debris (on top of me), and a person fell on my foot (and stayed there) for about three, three and a half hours until they could get me out. On top of the fractures and breaks, there’s a lot of tissue damage and stuff like that that I’ve been having to try to work through.”
“We just felt like in honor of her coworkers that were lost, we needed to be out here. We needed to make the walk because we could,” Lee said. “We’re proud, too, because could anyone have handled this any better than Mayfield? It’s been handled wonderfully from the beginning, from the first night.”
“I got the positive response that I was looking for – everybody happy, out of their bubble, out of their depression, just looking around and seeing what can be instead of what is right now,” Siedel said. “It makes me proud to see that people care that much about their community. I think it helped bring a lot of closure for a lot of people – to do that and walk. It was a sense of relief.”
