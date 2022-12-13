Fraternal Order of Police Dec. 10 Memorial Walk

Hundreds of people make the two-mile trek from the candle factory to the court square in Mayfield Saturday morning as part of the Fraternal Order of Police Dec. 10 Memorial Walk.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MAYFIELD – Emotions were high and mixed Saturday morning as hundreds gathered at the site of the candle factory in Mayfield to walk in solidarity as they honored those lost to the Dec. 10 tornado and to process their collective loss as a community.