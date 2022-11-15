MURRAY – With such a high bar set last year by the Men in Pink, organizer Martha Andrus said Monday night that she hadn’t known at the start of the 2022 campaign if it would be possible to top it. Shockingly, this year’s group of men defied even the most optimistic expectations and bested it by more than $20,000.
To keep all the money raised inside the community, Men in Pink changed the target for its fundraising last year to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s new Regional Cancer Center, which is currently under construction. The group ended up raising $97,744 in 2021, which became $100,000 after MCCH CEO Jerry Penner pledged to add to the total. Having kept the secret for more than a week, Andrus was beyond excited to reveal at Monday’s end-of-campaign banquet that the 10 participating men and two Murray State University fraternities had raised $120,503.
“The guys last year really set the goal high, and they did a tremendous job,” Andrus said. “I was really a little concerned that maybe that was going to be a lot for this year, but as you can see, we easily went up another $20,000. I mean, seriously, in a month, it’s just unbelievable, and I’m so glad you proved me wrong. And without the help of our fraternities this year, we would have never gotten to this goal. I can’t thank you guys enough for coming in here and helping us and pulling through this year because it really makes a difference.
“Each dollar raised all contributes to this total, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a dollar or $10 or $20,000. It all makes this total come to what it is, and for each of those dollars, we are so appreciative. And, boy, did you set the bar high for the ones next year!”
MCCH’s Dr. Nicholas O’Dell was announced as the top fundraiser with an impressive grand total of $42,320. Dressed in the pink corduroy jacket he donned throughout October, O’Dell said it helps to raise money if you offer people the chance to hit you in the face with a pie. He noted that Roy Riley – who was runner-up with $20,095 raised – offered to shave his head for a donation, but O’Dell couldn’t do that since he is already hairless.
“Somebody owes me a pie in the face at the next medical staff meeting,” O’Dell said. “I do think, like everybody said, that it’s certainly a cause that, unfortunately, is close to everybody in some way, shape or fashion. Working at the hospital, the construction is literally right outside my window for the past year or so, and I’m actually missing two windows right now! At the end of the day, my slogan for all of this is, ‘Helping us to turn cancer patients into cancer survivors.’ That’s what we all want to do with this. I thank all of you for the stiff competition.”
After Andrus and fellow Men in Pink organizers Kelly Chapman and Lisa Shoemaker – who is also the senior philanthropy officer for the MCCH Foundation – had talked about the possibility for several years, this was the first time Murray State fraternities were involved in the campaign. Alpha Sigma Phi and Pi Kappa Alpha raised money through a variety of means, and Pi Kappa Alpha won the friendly fundraising competition after turning in a total of $10,820.
Penner said he was pleased to see the fraternities get involved this year, and it was a reminder of all the good Murray State’s Greek organizations do for the community. He said again how grateful he was when the Men in Pink organizers told him last year that they wanted the money raised to go solely to the cancer center so it would stay in Murray and Calloway County.
“You know it’s going to a great cause, and we’re about eight months away, folks,” Penner said. “Eight months away, and that new cancer center is going to have (as many) state-of-the-art bells and whistles you possibly ever imagine, and our linear accelerator is just going to be a tremendous addition. What it does for the quality (of care) and what it does to protect patients and provide patient safety is unparalleled and unmatched.”
Whereas traditional radiation kills healthy cells in addition to cancer cells, the new linear accelerator is much more precise and limits the amount of radiation the patient has to take into their body, Penner said.
At the end of the event, Penner gifted “coins of excellence” – a tradition he picked up in the military – to Andrus, O’Dell and Riley. Since Riley could not be present, his wife, Jennifer, accepted the coin on his behalf. Penner also announced that the hospital would see to it that the Men in Pink campaign participants would be officially honored inside the cancer center when it opens.
“We’re going to make sure that there’s a naming opportunity on our plaque within the cancer center that will recognize you gentlemen for the job that you’ve done,” Penner said.
Andrus said she couldn’t wait to see the Regional Cancer Center completed, but even when that day comes, she pledged that the Men in Pink campaign would continue.
“There’s going to be a lot of need after it’s here, and we want to make sure that we keep it up to date and keep things there that are going to be needed because new technology comes out all the time,” Andrus said. “So we have no intentions of slowing down once that center is there because it still needs the community support and it’s such a tremendous asset for Murray. It’s sad that we need it, but we’re thrilled that it’s here and that people don’t have to travel to Nashville or Paducah or anywhere else because they can get treatments here.”
