Men in Pink

The Men in Pink 2022 pose for a photo during the Reveal held the end of September.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Murray Ledger & Times

MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.

This cancer center will be a huge asset to this community and to the health services of our region for those battling cancer. Last year, the Men in Pink campaign raised more than $100,000 and the current men are in a quest to raise more than that amount this year.