MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.
This cancer center will be a huge asset to this community and to the health services of our region for those battling cancer. Last year, the Men in Pink campaign raised more than $100,000 and the current men are in a quest to raise more than that amount this year.
There are 10 local men who are part of this campaign and two Murray State University fraternities are also participating this year. They would all appreciate a donation to their campaign and to do so, you can visit the Men in Pink Calloway County Facebook page and there you will find a link to make a donation. If you wish, you may also mail a check to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Foundation, c/o Lisa Shoemaker, 807 Poplar St., Murray, KY, and you can indicate in the memo line if you wish to designate your donation to a particular man. Donations may also be brought to me at the Murray Ledger & Times.
I am sharing some photos of some of the men during their campaign, mostly with various, creative pink attires. Please support these men in their efforts to help make our Regional Cancer Center the best it can be and save so many from having to travel to receive cancer treatments.
At the end October, the campaign fundraising will end and a dinner will be held the first of November to announce the Man in Pink 2022, which is the one who raises the most money. Last year’s Man in Pink was Chip Adams. In previous years when the campaign was affiliated with the American Cancer Society and called Real Men Wear Pink, the first Man in Pink was Murray Chief of Police Jeff Liles. Following him was Jeremy Grogan, co-owner of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home, and Randy Taylor, of Taylor Family Dental.
