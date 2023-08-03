LOS ANGELES – (TNS) Some of the Hollywood's highest paid actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and Dwayne Johnson, have donated millions of dollars to help fellow SAG-AFTRA members struggling from the work stoppage.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced Wednesday that its Emergency Assistance Program raised more than $15 million in the last three weeks. The program provides grants to help performers pay expenses like rent, groceries and medical bills.