MURRAY – A Murray woman accused of stealing a $22,000 insurance payment from an elderly man was denied a bond reduction during her arraignment in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, was arraigned in Circuit Court for charges in two separate cases, but she is also due back in Calloway District Court today for a new case. She is charged in the first case with two counts of theft by deception ($10,000 or more), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and knowingly exploiting an adult ($300 or more). In the second case, she is charged with four counts of theft of identity.
Metcalf is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in District Court at 9 o’clock this morning for two new charges: receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
According to court records, the Murray Police Department began investigating a theft case after a man contacted the department saying his elderly father appeared to have had fraudulent activity on his bank account. The man told police that a $22,014.84 check from WoodmenLife Insurance had been deposited in his father’s account on Oct. 31, and that a check for the same amount was then allegedly written from his father’s account to Metcalf, and then withdrawn the same day.
Police said in a sworn affidavit that Metcalf allegedly used her former position with WoodmenLife Insurance to obtain an insurance payment meant for the alleged victim and had deposited the amount in a personal account she had opened a few days earlier. A company spokesperson told the Ledger & Times that WoodmenLife had terminated its contract with Metcalf after learning of the criminal charges.
The second case in which Metcalf is charged came after police determined that she had allegedly used a Social Security number that did not belong to her on several occasions.
Metcalf is being lodged in the Calloway County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond for the charges in the first case, a $2,500 cash bond for the identity theft charges and a $23,000 cash bond for the new case. Cheri Reidel with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy made an oral motion to review and reduce Metcalf’s bond, but Special Judge David Buckingham declined to take action for the time-being, citing the charges in the new case.
Metcalf is scheduled for a status hearing in Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.