MURRAY – A Murray woman accused of stealing a $22,000 insurance payment from an elderly man was denied a bond reduction during her arraignment in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.

Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, was arraigned in Circuit Court for charges in two separate cases, but she is also due back in Calloway District Court today for a new case. She is charged in the first case with two counts of theft by deception ($10,000 or more), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and knowingly exploiting an adult ($300 or more). In the second case, she is charged with four counts of theft of identity.