Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges

Cheri Riedel, left, a public defense attorney with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, speaks to Dawn Metcalf Tuesday in the Calloway County Jail during Metcalf's Calloway Circuit Court arraignment via videoconference.

 Microsoft Teams screenshot

MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She is charged in the first case with two counts of theft by deception ($10,000 or more), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and knowingly exploiting an adult ($300 or more). In the second case, she is charged with four counts of theft of identity.