Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges

MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She is charged in the first case with two counts of theft by deception ($10,000 or more), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and knowingly exploiting an adult ($300 or more). In the second case, she is charged with four counts of theft of identity.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said the third case came about because police found evidence of an unrelated crime after Metcalf was arrested for the charges in the first case. Burkeen said an individual with whom Metcalf had been living had reported a burglary several months ago, and a couple of items reported stolen in the burglary, including a firearm, were allegedly found in Metcalf’s vehicle.
“The first time she got arrested, my understanding is that when they were moving her stuff out of his house, some of the items that were stolen in the burglary were found in the back of her car,” Burkeen said. “I guess it’s what we would proverbially call an ‘inside job.’”
According to court records, the Murray Police Department began investigating a theft case after a man contacted the department saying his elderly father appeared to have had fraudulent activity on his bank account. The man told police that a check from WoodmenLife Insurance for $22,014.84 had been deposited in his father’s account on Oct. 31, and that a check for the same amount was then allegedly written from his father’s account to Metcalf, and then withdrawn the same day.
According to a sworn affidavit, MPD Detective Justin Swope determined after further investigation that Metcalf allegedly used her former position with WoodmenLife Insurance to obtain an insurance payment meant for the alleged victim and had deposited the amount in a personal account she had opened a few days earlier. A company spokesperson told the Ledger & Times that WoodmenLife had terminated its contract with Metcalf after learning of the criminal charges.
The second case in which Metcalf is charged came after police determined that she had allegedly used a Social Security number that did not belong to her on several occasions.
Appearing from the Calloway County Jail through videoconference Tuesday afternoon, Metcalf was arraigned for the new charges before Calloway Circuit Judge Andrea Moore. Public defender Cheri Riedel with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy had previously represented Metcalf in Calloway District Court, and Metcalf requested that she continue to represent her. Moore said she would sign an order appointing Riedel to the case.
Riedel entered not guilty pleas on Metcalf’s behalf for the two stolen property charges and entered an order for standard discovery, as well as asking for a status hearing to be set. She also requested that Metcalf’s other cases in Circuit Court be tracked together with the stolen property case.
Burkeen said the Commonwealth is asking for reciprocal discovery. He added that he thought it would make sense to set Metcalf’s next status hearing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, since Metcalf already has hearings scheduled at that time for the two other cases, for which she was arraigned last month. Moore agreed to set all hearings for that date and to enter the discovery orders.
In other court news, the sentencing of Benjamin Jones was continued until Thursday. Jones has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for allegedly fatally shooting Luis A. Mancilla, 53, of Murray.
According to Ledger & Times archives, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jones on Sept. 2, 2021, in connection to Mancilla’s death in December 2020 at a residence near Coldwater. The arrest came about a week after a Calloway County Grand Jury indicted Jones on a charge of murder, which was later reduced to a charge of manslaughter in the second degree.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight previously said 911 Dispatch received a call at about 12:20 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail. He said he believed Jones was the one who had made the emergency call and that he dropped to his knees and put his hands up when deputies arrived.
Burkeen said the charge was reduced from murder to second-degree manslaughter because Jones could have had some credible self-defense arguments if the case had gone to trial. The Commonwealth is recommending a sentence of seven years in prison, he said.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
