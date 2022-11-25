MURRAY – A Murray woman accused of stealing a $22,000 insurance payment from an elderly man will appear in Calloway Circuit Court next month after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.
Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is facing charges in two separate cases. She is charged in the first case with two counts of theft by deception ($10,000 or more), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and knowingly exploiting an adult ($300 or more). In the second case, she is charged with four counts of theft of identity.
According to court records, the Murray Police Department began investigating a theft case after a man contacted the department saying his elderly father appeared to have had fraudulent activity on his bank account. The man told MPD Detective Justin Swope that a check from WoodmenLife Insurance for $22,014.84 had been deposited in his father’s account on Oct. 31, and that a check for the same amount was then allegedly written from his father’s account to Metcalf, and then withdrawn the same day. The alleged victim told police he did not know Metcalf and had not endorsed a check or written any check to her, Swope wrote in a sworn affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Swope determined after further investigation that Metcalf allegedly used her former position with WoodmenLife Insurance to obtain an insurance payment meant for the alleged victim and had deposited the amount in a personal account she had opened a few days earlier. A company spokesperson told the Ledger & Times that WoodmenLife had terminated its contract with Metcalf after learning of the criminal charges.
The second case in which Metcalf is charged came after police determined that she had allegedly used a Social Security number that did not belong to her on several occasions.
Metcalf is being lodged in the Calloway County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond for the charges in the first case. In the second case, she is being held on a $2,500 cash bond for the identity theft charges. The bond agreement states that any money paid toward the bonds will got toward restitution.
Metcalf appeared in Calloway District Court Wednesday for her preliminary hearing, and her attorney, Shannon Powers with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, told Judge Randall Hutchens she would be waiving her right to the hearing. The purpose of a preliminary hearing is for the judge to determine whether or not enough evidence exists to send a defendant’s charges to the grand jury. By waiving the hearing, Metcalf’s cases will bypass the traditional grand jury process and go straight to Calloway Circuit Court.
After waiving the hearing, Powers told Hutchens that Metcalf was requesting a $2,500 surety bond.
“Yeah, that’s not gonna happen,” Hutchens said quickly. “Denied.”
Metcalf is scheduled for arraignment in circuit court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
