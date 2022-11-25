MURRAY – A Murray woman accused of stealing a $22,000 insurance payment from an elderly man will appear in Calloway Circuit Court next month after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is facing charges in two separate cases. She is charged in the first case with two counts of theft by deception ($10,000 or more), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and knowingly exploiting an adult ($300 or more). In the second case, she is charged with four counts of theft of identity.

