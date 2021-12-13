MURRAY – The Murray Fire Department held its 2021 Badge and Awards Ceremony last month, honoring everyone from recent retirees to new hires.
Retirees honored included Battalion Chief Justin Franklin, who served from Feb. 4, 2000 through April 30, 2021, and Battalion Chief Jeff English, who served from Oct. 12, 2001 through Oct. 31, 2021.
New hires from the last year were recognized, including firefighters Jaylen Boling (May 14), Blake Lencki (May 14), Scott Fraser (Sept. 10)
Hunter Hammitt (Sept. 10) and John Phipps (Sept. 10).
Promotions given in the last year were recognized, including: Battalion Chief Clint Stewart (April 16), Battalion Chief Steven Lax (May 14), Battalion Chief Ronnie Dawson (Oct. 19), Capt. Ben Mathis (April 16), Capt. Karl Wright (May 14), Capt. Mac Bucy (Oct. 19), Lt. Zach Stewart (April 16) and Lt. Will Locker (Sept. 8).
Commendations for Distinguished Action were awarded to Firefighter Jaylen Boling, Firefighter Jared Lencki, Lt. Will Locker, Lt. Mark Lovell, Firefighter Cameron McDaniel, Fire Marshal Greg Molinar, Firefighter Ray Reynolds, Firefighter Anthony Schmitt, Lt. Zach Stewart, Firefighter Marcus Vaughan, Distinguished Service, Lt. Mac Bucy, Lt. Tripp Crane, Battalion Chief Justin Franklin, Firefighter Nick Proctor, Firefighter Scott Downey and Capt. Karl Wright.
