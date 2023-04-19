MURRAY - The Murray High School Leo Club held its Inaugural Charter Night Tuesday, April 11, at Murray Woman’s Club during the Murray Lions April club meeting. With 82 in attendance, including 22 Leo’s wearing their new club shirt, the event also welcomed Lions District 43K representatives including District Governor Jimmy Tipton, First Vice District Governor William “Bill” Pater, Past International Director Shea Nickell, and Lions from several other clubs.
LEO stands for leadership, experience and opportunity. Murray Lions Club President AJ Cunha spoke about the importance of community service, investment in youth and the local impact the Murray High Leo Club will make.
“It’s so important that youth understand the value of community service and that it can go beyond a service project for their community,” said Cunha. “Being a part of an organization like Leo Club offers a globally organized service approach to make a difference across the world, and now Murray High is a part of that.”
Leo Club is an international level club with clubs in more than with more than 145,000 members. The club offers convention opportunities to network with other Leos in the United States and other countries, local scholarships, and mentorship from the Murray Lions Club.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons and MISD Board members Adam Seiber and Shawn Smee were in attendance to show their support. The new Murray High Leo Club’s faculty advisors, Sarah Hultman and Haley Burchett, were introduced.
The enlarged charter was presented for all charter members to sign upon being pinned by the Lions 43K District Governor Jimmy Tipton and Murray Lions Past President Doug Crafton. Additionally, the four elected officers were officially installed by the Past International Director Shea Nickell. The first Leo Club officers are Grace Cunha, president; Matthew Ashlock, vice president; Ella Parker, secretary; and Madelyn Myers, treasurer. The club currently has 46 members.
Arvin, the Leo Club mascot, was introduced. Arvin is a mini stuffed lion and will be present at all club meetings, social events and projects. The name Arvin was chosen by the club to honor and remember the late Lion Arvin Crafton, who recently passed away and was a Murray Lions Club member for 55 years. During his years as a Lion, he served in various leadership roles locally, regionally and at the state level, including Lions District Governor for Kentucky in 1988 and had always wanted to charter a Leo Club at Murray High School.
The guest speaker was Past International Director Shea Nickell who spoke of the value of giving back to community and becoming a part of a solution when a problem arises. Nickell also spoke on the feeling and value of a lifetime of giving through service. He addressed the Leos directly and mentioned that during their time as Leos at Murray High, new friendships would be built, leadership skills will be developed, and an impact will be made in the community.
The first Murray High Leo Club service project will be the spring cleaning of the Lions Skatepark on April 22 in support of Earth Day. As they say in the Lions Club, “Where there’s a need, there’s a Leo.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.