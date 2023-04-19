MURRAY - The Murray High School Leo Club held its Inaugural Charter Night Tuesday, April 11, at Murray Woman’s Club during the Murray Lions April club meeting. With 82 in attendance, including 22 Leo’s wearing their new club shirt, the event also welcomed Lions District 43K representatives including District Governor Jimmy Tipton, First Vice District Governor William “Bill” Pater, Past International Director Shea Nickell, and Lions from several other clubs.

LEO stands for leadership, experience and opportunity. Murray Lions Club President AJ Cunha spoke about the importance of community service, investment in youth and the local impact the Murray High Leo Club will make.

