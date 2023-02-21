MHS student attends Grammy Awards

A girl from Murray recently attended the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Macy Todd is 16 years old and currently a sophomore at Murray High School. She said she was diagnosed with leukemia the day before her 10th birthday, but she is now thankfully in remission and symptom-free. She was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which frequently collaborates with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for kids with critical illnesses.
Todd said Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana had been in touch with her before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but after the shutdown started in March 2020, her wish was delayed for nearly three years. Although her first wish of meeting pop superstar Harry Styles didn’t turn out to be available to her, she got to be in the room on Feb. 5 when Styles won the night’s top category, Album of the Year, for his 2022 record “Harry’s House.”
“They asked me, ‘What’s a dream that you've always had?’” Todd said. “My first option was to meet Harry Styles, but after the pandemic, we couldn’t meet any (individuals). So then I changed it to the Grammys so I could see multiple people.”
Preparations for “Music’s Biggest Night” began with a trip to the store to pick out a dress, which Make-A-Wish paid for.
“They provided us with money for the dress, and I got mine from Chrislyn’s in Paducah,” she said. “We just picked out what we wanted. It's different for everyone based on where you live, but I got to pick mine out and they covered that.”
Todd said she flew into LAX with her mother, Kim, and visited sites like the Hollywood Walk of Fame before the big night. Todd attended the awards ceremony with two girls from North Carolina and another girl from Arizona – all of whom were Make-A-Wish recipients – and she said she enjoyed getting to know them. Make-A-Wish rented a party bus to take them to the Crypto.com Arena, and on the red carpet, they got to meet celebrities like country singer Shania Twain, rapper LL Cool J, Kirstin Taylor Maldonado from the a cappella group Pentatonix and TikTok stars Dylan Mulvaney, Charli D'Amelio and Chris Olsen.
“We got interviewed (on TV) and they asked us why we chose to go there and some questions like that,” Todd said. “We got to meet Shania Twain, and there were a bunch of people overall that we just didn't know. There were a lot more people there than I thought there would be!”
In addition to seeing Styles win big, Todd said she was also excited to see Kendrick Lamar win Best Rap Album for his 2022 record “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” She said music has always been important to her and has helped get her through the tough times in her life.
“I don't play any instruments, but music is something that helps me get through a lot,” she said.
Todd said she is grateful to Make-A-Wish for allowing her to go on an amazing trip, but also to St. Jude for providing her with effective leukemia treatment.
“It’s something that I’m really thankful for because it is a lot of money to put forward (for treatment),” Todd said. “Without St. Jude, it would have been a lot more complicated, and I don't know where I would be today.”
