MHS student attends Grammy Awards

Macy Todd, a 16-year-old sophomore at Murray High School, is seen at right as she and three other girls pose for a photo with rapper LL Cool J on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Todd is currently in remission from leukemia, and she and several others were flown to Los Angeles to attend the Grammys by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 Photo provided

A girl from Murray recently attended the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Macy Todd is 16 years old and currently a sophomore at Murray High School. She said she was diagnosed with leukemia the day before her 10th birthday, but she is now thankfully in remission and symptom-free. She was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which frequently collaborates with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

