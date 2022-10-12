The Murray High School Tiger Band recently won the 2022 Festival of Champions band competition held at Murray State University and this championship marked the seventh time that MHS has won this prestigious competition.
Last year, the MHS Band won the Class A national championship and the Band of America national championship held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tim Zeiss, MHS Band director, said this year’s band is the largest he has directed since coming to Murray High with 110 members, mostly freshman through seniors with a few select eighth-graders. “With an enrollment of 500 in the high school, we are very proud of the participation we have.”
“We had a spike in enrollment this year,” Zeiss said. “Last year we had 91, which we were very proud of, but the interest seems to be growing and being so successful in competitions, I am sure, is one of the reasons for this.”
Zeiss also said that until 2012, there was a drought of 35 years of not winning the Festival of Champions contest. But since he has been band director, the band has won the FOC five times.
Zeiss explained the preparation involved in order for the band to be ready to compete each season.
“We start gearing up for marching band season in March,” he said. “We hold a once-a-week practice. In June, we begin week-day practices and the members are required to attend three of the five days. Then we really hit it hard in July with band camp which is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for two weeks.”
Zeiss said it takes a lot of time to coordinate the drill, the music and the choreography.
“Bands are now more theatrical and there are more elements and props to coordinate,” he said. “Marching band has evolved over the years and it’s a trendy activity which means we move with the trends and find shows that we think the kids will enjoy performing.”
This year, the MHS Band program is entitled, “The Hunted,” and the storyline is about hunting a dragon.
What is unique about the MHS Band is that the shows are designed in-house and they start preparing for the next year’s band performance in December.
“Our color guard instructor helps with this and there is a lot of time involved,” said Zeiss. “We try to give the band members something special that only they will be doing on the field. We have a team involved who helps choose the music. Some is copyrighted music, such as this year, some of the music is from “Game of Thrones.”
Zeiss said the hardest part of creating the band show is finding something they think the kids will enjoy performing because they know they will work harder. “Their skill level is important and we keep that in mind when designing the show.”
Zeiss said he has a team that he depends on - Beth Stribling is the assistant band director; Hunter Carter teaches music in the elementary school and is a trumpet player; and Owen Butler is the color guard director. “We have 26 in the color guard this year, which is huge.”
The MHS Tiger Band will be hold a performance for the community at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ty Holland Field. Zeiss invites the public to come and see this award-winning band performance. n
The 2021 Festival of Champions MHS Tiger Band
MHS Tiger Band winning the 2019 Festival of Champions
MHS Tiger Band winning FOC in 2015
MHS Tiger Band FOC champions in 2012
