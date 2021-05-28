MURRAY – Robert Dymek and his wife moved to Murray several years ago and besides moving usual household items, he also brought a truckload of his military memorabilia collection. Not only does he have a building behind his house where he can display his collection, but he is also set up for a mobile display and has taken his exhibit to several locations in Murray.
“With COVID slowing down, I am hoping to be able to take my military mobile museum to many places this year,” he said. “I am available to any organizations or events. All anyone has to do is get in touch with me.”
Bob will open his building that houses his displays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31. He wants to be sure he has it ready for visitors, so he is asking those who are interested in seeing his exhibits to call him at 708-932-6659 or email ghqmilitarygroup@gmail.com and he will give information about his address and answer any questions anyone might have.
Bob has been collecting his military memorabilia for many years and has a vast collection of military uniforms and medals from most branches of the armed forces. He also restored a Jeep used in Vietnam.
“For those who are interested in military history, I think they will be surprised at the amount of displays I have. I look forward to having visitors and getting my name out so that others may be interested in my displays.”
You can view Bob’s website at www.ghqmilitarymuseum.com.
