MURRAY – For the first time ever, an animal has joined the membership ranks of Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6291.

Of course, the nearly 14-year-old German shepherd who goes by the name “Thor” isn’t just any animal. His owner, Army veteran Luke Bronstrup, said the Military Working Dog (MWD) served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The post officially inducted Thor during a meeting last Friday.