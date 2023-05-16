MURRAY – For the first time ever, an animal has joined the membership ranks of Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6291.
Of course, the nearly 14-year-old German shepherd who goes by the name “Thor” isn’t just any animal. His owner, Army veteran Luke Bronstrup, said the Military Working Dog (MWD) served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The post officially inducted Thor during a meeting last Friday.
“A little over a year ago, when Luke joined the post, he told me that he had Thor and he told me what all Thor has been through and what he’s done,” Post Commander Ryan Buchanan told the gathered members. “And, well, to put it bluntly, that dog has done more than half our members! I started scheming right then and there. I told Luke back then, ‘I'm going find a way to make this dog a member of the VFW because if anybody deserves to be honored and recognized, it’s this dog.’”
Buchanan said that after researching the issue, the VFW partnered with the REDD (Remember Every Dog Deployed) campaign, which he said aimed to make it possible for MWDs to become full, card-holding members of the VFW.
“As soon as we found out about that, we jumped on board and found a way to make Thor a member,” Buchanan said. “So it is my distinct honor and pleasure to welcome Thor into the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Post 6291 as a full-fledged life member. I’m choked up because we worked with Military Working Dogs overseas; they always held a special place in my heart, and I know there's a few other guys here that worked with them. These were more than just another ‘tool’ being used over there. They were a second set of eyes, they were a companion for all of us. There are so many stories out there of the dogs that saved soldiers’ lives, and for us in Murray, Kentucky to be able to have one in our (ranks) is just an honor. There's not a lot of VFWs out there that get to boast this.”
Bronstrup said Thor’s first tour in Afghanistan was with his first handler and his second tour was with him. He also went to Egypt after that for a non-combat deployment, he said.
“He became part of the Military Working Dog program in 2013, and before that, he was a technical explosive detector dog with his first handler and he went to Afghanistan,” Bronstrup said. “When he came back with his first handler, the (technical explosive detector) program that he was in kind of dissipated; it just kind of fell apart. He was suitable for the military, so he came to Fort Campbell where I was stationed. Then he went back with me to Afghanistan for nine months.”
Bronstrup and Thor finished that tour and came back to Fort Campbell in July 2016, and they parted ways when Bronstrup was assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado. After the non-combat deployment in Egypt, Thor finished out his career and retired, and Bronstrup learned that he was available for adoption in late 2020. After filling out all the necessary paperwork and getting approval, Bronstrup was finally able to take Thor home in December 2020.
Bronstrup said that while he and Thor were tasked to two different special forces groups in Afghanistan, Thor found an estimated 2,500 of explosives, including IED (improvised explosive devices) and weapons caches and others.
“He actually personally saved my life one time, that I know of,” Bronstrup said. “I went into a room that was rigged with a pressure plate in the center and explosives all buried in the walls, so it would have killed whoever was in that room. Of course, our TTP – our tactics, techniques and procedures – was to send our dog in first. Seventeen pounds of pressure from one of their paws – as compared to my 170 pounds, probably over 200 with all my equipment – it’s not likely a dog would set that off, but a human would have because a lot of times, it takes about 50 pounds of pressure to set it off. He actually went in the room and he showed me with his change in behavior – for explosives, he would just start circling with his head high – and I immediately pulled him out of there. That room had over 200 pounds of explosives and shrapnel in it. (The enemy) would put shrapnel like bolts and screws and nails in bags with the explosives to instantly kill you.”
Bronstrup said he is originally from eastern Kentucky, but he moved to Murray because his wife, Erin, is from here. He said he has been a member of Post 6291 for about a year-and-a-half and retired at Fort Campbell last September.
Buchanan said that at the time he was making the arrangements for Thor’s membership with the national VFW, he was told there are only around 580 MWDs associated with the organization.
“That's really not a lot, given how many Military Working Dogs there are,” Buchanan said.
