MURRAY – After 30 years on the Murray City Council, Dan Miller resided over his final meeting Thursday, leaving his fellow members with some parting words of reflection.
Miller, Burton Young and Pat Seiber all decided not to run for re-election this year, and City Administrator Jim Osborne presented them with paintings of City Hall in recognition of their last meeting. After Councilman Danny Hudspeth – filling in for Mayor Bob Rogers – awarded Miller with the key to the city, Miller became emotional as he talked about all the reasons he loved Murray and why it has been an honor to serve on the council.
“I just want to say what an honor and privilege it’s been to serve on the council this long,” he said. “Many of the people that we get to represent and do things for are friends, a lot of them are patients (of mine) and some of them are even family. And what a profound gift it is to be in a situation where you can make the lives of these people that you care about better – whether it’s better roads, cleaner water, recycling, a better library, a better airport – all those things that we’re able to do here twice a month. I hope we’ve improved the standard of living for those people while I’ve been here; I hope I have in the 30 years I’ve served. It’s been an honor and joy to serve seven mayors, over 40 council men and women (and being) in three city halls, and I hope it’s the last one for you all.”
Miller said it would be easy to simply serve on the council and vote whether or not to accept bids and conduct other business, but he said he thought what makes a great council is when its members have a vision for how they want to make Murray a better place to live. Referring to his career as a physician, Miller said he could have chosen to move somewhere else after medical school, but he and Young – a retired dentist – and several of their other peers wanted to come back to Murray because they loved it so much. He quoted a favorite joke from his father, the late former Calloway County Judge-Executive Robert O. Miller.
“My dad said he knew on good report that there had been people in Calloway County that had died and gone to heaven and had been there three or four days before they realized they were dead because they thought they were still in Murray,” he said.
In other business:
• The council voted to approve the Park Committee’s recommendation allowing the Murray Pickleball Association to use Field 7 at Chestnut Park for its activities. Tim Thurmond with the MPA said the association was started about a year and has quickly grown, currently hosting games for about 70 players a week. He said it would require funding to do anything with the field, and although they don’t yet know how they will raise the money, the MPA is in the final stages of becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
• The council also voted to approve resolutions awarding non-exclusive communication system franchises to Murray Electric System and Spectrum Mid-America LLC.
• The council voted to approve a $43,444 bid from Siteworks LLC for a box culvert replacement on South 13th Street.
• The council also voted to appoint Kevin Spengler to the Human Rights Commission to fill the unexpired term of Gerald Washington ending Oct. 24, 2023; appoint Janson James to the Architectural Review Board to fill the unexpired term of Bonnie Higginson ending Feb. 28, 2025; appoint Adam Sieber to the Planning Commission to fill the unexpired term of Terry Strieter ending Jan. 1, 2025; and to appoint E.L. (Red) Howe Jr. to the Housing Authority Board to fill the unexpired term of the late John Resig.
