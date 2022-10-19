HAZEL – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starting today (Wednesday).
This milling and paving project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street at mile point 0.498.
Motorists should be alert for milling on Wednesday with paving to immediately follow.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Murray Paving, Inc, is the prime contractor on this $134,251 highway improvement project. The work is expected to take about three days to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.