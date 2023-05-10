MURRAY – Although Monday’s overnight winds did not reach speeds that would be labeled “severe,” it was still enough to blow over several trees in Calloway County and cut off power for a few hours in downtown Murray.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said winds reached 46 mph in Murray, but that is considered well below severe levels. The brief storm lasted around 20 minutes and hit around midnight.
“Severe winds are at 58 miles per hour, so it was 10-15 miles per hour from being severe,” Holland said. “We never had a severe thunderstorm warning, but we did have a severe thunderstorm watch. There were warnings to our west, like Graves, Marshall McCracken and other points westward, but the line of storms was weakening as it moved into Calloway County, so that's why we did not have an official severe thunderstorm warning.”
A large chunk of a giant tree fell in front of Murray Middle School, and Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons alerted parents with a recorded phone message that the school would reroute the vehicles that normally drop students off at the front entrance. Holland said another large tree fell on Olive Street, landing on a power line and knocking out electricity to about 500 Murray Electric System customers for a few hours.
Samons said about a third of the tree in front of the middle school fell, and it is one of the oldest, largest trees on any of MISD’s campuses. Even though a very large portion of the tree remains, he said it would probably have to be removed entirely.
“It seems that we're probably not going to be able to save the tree,” Samons said. “(A debris removal) company is not going to be able to get to (the fallen portion) until Saturday, but the pickup/drop-off loop is open. It's just going to be restricted to one lane until we get that debris removed.”
Samons said he received a call from MISD’s director of facilities, Jim Baurer, at about 1:55 a.m. Tuesday to tell him about the problem. He said he was grateful to the Murray Police Department for responding to the scene, and he said he was also pleased with how quickly and efficiently MISD staff handled the situation.
“By probably about 6:30, our maintenance crew had started removing the debris enough to where we could get one lane of traffic through for Tuesday afternoon,” Samons said. “We'll go back to regular pickup and drop- off Wednesday.”
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was one of the Murray Electric System customers that lost power, and dispatch received reports of large trees on the road at three locations, including one on power lines in Dexter. The roads were cleared before 8 a.m.
Holland said Calloway County resident should expect the possibility of similar storms popping up from time-to-time over the next few months.
“We are in a time of the year that we often get what's called a mesoscale convective system, or MCF,” Holland said. “It’s a long duration of a severe thunderstorm complex, and we typically get a few of them during the summertime. It starts in May and it will go through about July or August, but May and June are the prime months that we often see those. That often develops well west or well northwest of us, and it just follows the jet stream and it moves into our area. We will typically get them probably three or four times every single summer, and Monday night was one of them.
“There are still some active periods coming up in the next few days. It should be mainly dry on Wednesday, with cooler temperatures. The temperatures will still be in the low to mid-80s, but the dew point will be a lot lower (than it was Monday), which means it will not be as sticky and muggy out.”
Holland said there are signs of another active period from Wednesday night through Sunday, with chances of showers and thunderstorms.
“We don't need to let our guard down,” he said. “There is not any widespread severe weather expected, but there could be pockets here or there of some isolated wind damage, much like what we got Monday night.”
