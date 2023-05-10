MURRAY – Although Monday’s overnight winds did not reach speeds that would be labeled “severe,” it was still enough to blow over several trees in Calloway County and cut off power for a few hours in downtown Murray.

Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said winds reached 46 mph in Murray, but that is considered well below severe levels. The brief storm lasted around 20 minutes and hit around midnight.

