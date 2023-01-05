Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 68 degrees on Dec. 6. The low temperature for the month was minus 6 degrees on Dec. 23. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 46 degrees, which was normal and a low of 30 degrees which was one degree above normal.
The highest wind speed was 32 mph on Dec. 22. Thunder was reported on Dec. 2, 7, 9, 13 and 14 Fog was observed on Dec. 6, 9, 10 and 31.
Precipitation of 5.04 inches was listed for the month. This was .05” Dec. 2, 0.04” Dec. 3, 0.05” Dec. 5, 0.03” Dec. 6, 0.68” Dec. 7, 0.77” Dec. 8, 0.20” Dec. 9, 0.38” Dec. 11, 0.33” Dec. 13, 1.09” Dec. 15, 0.39” Dec. 22, 0.13” Dec. 26, 0.50” Dec. 29, 0.36” Dec. 30 and 0.04” Dec. 31. The normal precipitation for Dec. is 4.59 inches.
Snowfall of 4.5 inches was listed for the month. This included 2.5 inches Dec. 22 and 2 inches Dec. 26. The normal snowfall for December is 2 inches.
The weather outlook for January calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
