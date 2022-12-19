MURRAY – Thursday marked the last meeting for two members of the Murray Independent Board of Education – Mark Vinson and Gayle Rogers.
Rogers has been on the board for two years, having won her bid in the 2020 general election to replace former board member Jason Howell when he became a state senator. No reason for Rogers’ resignation was provided during the meeting.
“I have enjoyed thoroughly being here and being a part of this,” Rogers said. “I’m always passionate about the Murray Independent School District – once a Tiger, always a Tiger. I’ll be there advocating for all of you and all that you do in some other way.”
The board accepted Rogers’ resignation and declared that, after Dec. 31, there will be a board vacancy.
“I just want to say that I do appreciate the opportunity to serve the school district for the last, almost, 15 years with several boards,” said Vinson, who lost his seat in the last election to Robyn Pizzo. “They were great boards to work with and what I feel is probably one of the best superintendents in the State of Kentucky right here with us. (He’s) done a great job, we’ve been through a whole lot over the years, and we’ve got a long way to go.”
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons presented Vinson with a plaque commemorating his service. Rogers received an engraved bell and an embroidered throw blanket.
The meeting opened with a recognition of seventh-grader Alexis McCorry, who was recently selected as artist of the week on the Artsonia website, a national art education website.
After the respective second reading of each, the board approved two calendars for the 2023-24 school year – one traditional and one variable. Per the traditional calendar, the first day of school will be Aug. 9, 2023, with the last day being on May 16, 2024.
Samons advised that, as a result of the disruptions caused by the pandemic in 2020, many districts have been adopting variable calendars to be proactive and plan for unforeseen circumstances. The variable calendar meets the required number of instructional hours but only 160 instructional days. Per the variable calendar, school would begin Aug. 28, 2023 and end on May 13, 2024.
The second reading of revised Policy #09.224, Emergency Medical Treatment, which adds specific language to let school personnel administer Narcan, a medication that can stop an opioid overdose, was heard and approved by the board.
Samons advised that some schools in the district have had to ask teachers to cover classes during their planning period when there are not enough substitutes and requested the board approve additional compensation for those teachers at the rate of $20 per hour. Board member Shawn Smee said he thought the request was “very fair.” The board agreed and unanimously approved the request. The policy goes into effect Jan. 4.
The board approved an application for a full-time emergency certification to allow one of the Murray High School business teachers to continue teaching a computer science course.
The board also approved the annual audit for the 2021-22 school year presented by Anna Herr, the managing partner for the auditing division Diuguid, Gentry & Associates.
The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Carter Administration Building.
