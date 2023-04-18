MISD board discusses energy savings contract

The Murray Independent Board of Education honored Murray High School Speech Team members who qualified for this year's national tournament at its meeting Thursday. Pictured are (front row, from left) board member Robyn Pizzo; Raegan Settle, who qualified for the tournament in the dramatic interpretation category; Aiden Wild, who qualified in the international extemporaneous speaking category; and MHS Speech Coach Michael Robinson; (back row, from left) Superintendent Coy Samons, Board Vice Chair Gina Winchester, board member Adam Seiber, Board Chair Richard Crouch, board member Shawn Smee and MHS Principal Tony Jarvis.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – Some of the buildings in the Murray Independent School District may soon become more energy efficient after its Board of Education unanimously decided to proceed with a request for proposals on a guaranteed energy savings contract.

 “I don’t foresee energy costs getting any cheaper in Kentucky,” MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said. “So, this may be a proactive move by the board to see what’s available and set the district up for energy savings over the next 15-20 years.”

