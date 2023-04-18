MISD board discusses energy savings contract

MURRAY – Some of the buildings in the Murray Independent School District may soon become more energy efficient after its Board of Education unanimously decided to proceed with a request for proposals on a guaranteed energy savings contract.
“I don’t foresee energy costs getting any cheaper in Kentucky,” MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said. “So, this may be a proactive move by the board to see what’s available and set the district up for energy savings over the next 15-20 years.”
Board Chair Richard Crouch noted a federal law passed last year that would provide public agencies a 30% rebate on switching buildings to geothermal heating and cooling and/or on adding solar panels to generate electricity.
“The way this works is that the equipment, whatever it is, is installed and, if we have an approved proposal, then the energy savings every day, every week, every month, are used to pay for the equipment and its installation with the idea that, in the long run, we come out ahead,” Crouch said.
In addition to large-scale upgrades, such as installing geothermal heating/cooling systems or solar panels, the district plans to improve energy costs by installing LED lights to replace old incandescent fixtures and making repairs to the current HVAC systems.
“Mr. Chairman, given the fact that the county did this in 2019 – we put out an RFP, and we moved forward – and we are already seeing energy cost savings on several buildings in our county,” said Board Vice Chair Gina Winchester, who is also the Deputy County Judge-Executive. “I move that we proceed with an RFP.”
Before the board voted, Samons clarified that the RFP would not include modifications to the Carter Administration Building or Murray Elementary School “because we have some other decisions to make” regarding those buildings.
Interestingly, that was not the first mention of issues at the elementary school. Earlier in the meeting, during oral reports, all of the board members discussed their recent tour of the school. While most shared highlights of their interactions with the students, references were made to the extensive nature of the tour, including being shown “every nook and cranny” of the facility.
“It’s always nice to visit the No. 1 elementary school in the State of Kentucky,” Crouch said. “At the same time, there’s some challenges that we need to meet, and we need to plan how we’re going to meet those challenges.”
In his oral report, Samons took a moment to publicly thank the General Assembly for its work to restore growth district funding. The attendance data used to determine SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding has been frozen since the 2018-19 school year as a result of the pandemic. In the last hours of this year’s legislative session, lawmakers identified 26 growth districts in the commonwealth and approved a $10.5 million allocation to be disbursed amongst them.
“I’d like to thank our State Representative Mary Beth Imes and our State Senator Jason Howell for their work on that,” Samons said. “The district is recognized as a growth district, and we will receive funding, not only for the remainder of this year, but for next year as well. That will have an impact for the district’s finances in a positive manner and help us maintain the programs that we have going at this time.”
The meeting began with a recognition of Murray High School Speech Team members Raegan Settle and Aiden Wild, who will represent MHS at the National Speech and Debate Association competition in Phoenix, Arizona this summer. Wild qualified in the international extemporaneous speaking category; Settle qualified in dramatic interpretation.
In other business, the board approved the Continuation Learning Plan for Districts Non-Traditional Instruction for the 2023-24 school year. Samons explained that the plan will allow the district to use online instruction for up to 10 days over the school year, if necessary, to accommodate unforeseen school closures.
Before adjourning, the board went into two executive sessions – one for the acquisition or sale of property and the other for proposed or pending litigation. No action was taken following the executive sessions.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Carter Administration Building.
