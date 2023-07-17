MURRAY - The Murray Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday. The meeting was called to order by MISD Board Chairman Richard Crouch. The corrected minutes of last month’s board meeting were approved unanimously.

Board members began the meeting with Shawn Smee congratulating Murray Middle School on having 10 students participating in the Summer Camp for Academically Talented Middle School Students (SCATS). “The program accepted 140 students and 10 of those were from Murray Middle School. That is more than any district in the state.”