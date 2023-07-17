MURRAY - The Murray Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday. The meeting was called to order by MISD Board Chairman Richard Crouch. The corrected minutes of last month’s board meeting were approved unanimously.
Board members began the meeting with Shawn Smee congratulating Murray Middle School on having 10 students participating in the Summer Camp for Academically Talented Middle School Students (SCATS). “The program accepted 140 students and 10 of those were from Murray Middle School. That is more than any district in the state.”
Adam Seiber congratulated Superintendent Coy Samons on the hiring of several coaches in the system and Crouch thanked Denise Whitaker for her service in coaching high school golf and tennis. Whitaker resigned from these positions for next year. “There are probably not too many elementary principals who coach high school sports, but she certainly excelled in both.”
Superintendent Coy Samons said the school is continuing its partnership with H2H to provide athletic training to high school and middle school athletic programs.
Energy savings proposals were presented by two businesses, Ascendant Facility Partners, LLC and Energy Systems Group (ESG). Adam Seiber made a motion to accept Ascendant Facility Partners, LLC as the contractor for the energy savings program and the motion passed unanimously. Crouch reminded the board this is not to approve a specific plan but to approve the contractor for this project.
The second reading to approve the KSBA 2023 Policy Update #46 and Procedure Update #25 was approved by the board 4-0. These updates are due to laws recently passed by the state legislature. Robyn elected not to vote on these updates siting her concerns that LGBTQ+ student needs should be considered. “I agree that schools should be safe for all, as I know we all do. I hope we can continue discussions to be sure all our students are protected from discrimination.”
Seiber commented that he hoped all students feel welcome and he was sure the board would want to hear about problems and how they can be solved.
The second reading of the 2023-24 Murray Independent Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline was approved unanimously 5-0. Crouch reminded the board these behavior and discipline codes apply not only to students, but faculty, staff, principals, superintendent, school board members, etc.
The board then went into executive sessions to discuss acquisition or sale of property and personnel matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.