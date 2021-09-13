MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education met at the Carter Administration Building Thursday. Along with this month's meeting, the board also had a tax levy public hearing.
In the hearing, Superintendent Coy Samons recommended a 4% increase over the previous year’s revenue. This increase will raise the tax rate on real property from 70.9 cents to 72.9 cents per $100 of assessed value for the year 2022. This increase will also provide an additional revenue of $296,293 that can be spent on cost of collections, building funds, unfunded state mandates, instruction, transportation and maintenance of plant.
Board chairman Richard Crouch stated that the 4% increase in revenue will put the district near the median tax rate for schools in Kentucky. The district is rated No. 2 in academic performance, but is considerably lower in the tax rate.
The tax rate for motor vehicles will remain at 54.4 cents. No one voiced opposition to the increase at the hearing and the vote was unanimous.
After the tax hearing, the regular meeting was called to order. The meeting began with a video compiled by Sherry Purdom, MISD public information officer, about welcoming new sixth grade band members. The Murray High School Band handed the newcomers their new instruments and taught the new students how to assemble them.
Board member Shawn Smee kicked off the oral reports by saying thank you to all students and staff for their wonderful effort and keeping the school year rolling. He also recognized the two nurses who work seven days a week to keep the students safe. Board member Gina Winchester thanked Purdom for the video and welcomed new members. Gayle Rogers thanked the 80% of faculty and staff that are vaccinated and urged others to follow suit in order to protect our community.
Samons reassured parents and the community that the schools will be receiving new COVID-19 guidelines from Frankfort soon. His team will review this and make the best plan for the schools, and will then make the guidelines public. He stated that the goal is to produce a quality and safe day of instruction to students on campus for 175 school days this year.
After the tax rate approval, the board moved on to approve the 180 page working budget. The budget had roughly $34,500 million submitted to the board.
Samons also congratulated the board for being in good standing with the Kentucky School Board Association.
The board adjourned and held an executive session about a student disciplinary hearing.
