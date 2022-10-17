MURRAY – The good news kept on coming at Thursday’s Murray Board of Education meeting as it recognized achievements of the Murray Independent School District (MISD) students, schools and the district as a whole.
Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Regional Consultant Cristy Tomes presented each of the district’s schools with fidelity recognition banners from the Kentucky Department of Education PBIS branch. Schools apply for the awards at the bronze, silver or gold level. Murray Elementary School and Murray High School were awarded bronze recognition, and Murray Middle School was awarded silver recognition.
The board recognized third-grader Joen Lopez for winning first place in his age group in the General Federation of Women’s Club’s National Youth Writing Contest. Lopez was in the second grade at MES at the time he wrote his story about a pigeon and a lizard who went to New York City to find a “big apple,” but all the pair found was pizza. Each board member and Superintendent Coy Samons personally congratulated the boy, and board member Gina Winchester gave him a Calloway County Bicentennial pin.
Board Chair Richard Crouch began his oral report congratulating all MISD stakeholders for their role in the district achieving top rankings by niche.com and gradeschools.org.
“It takes everybody who works in this school district and the parents and the grandparents, the aunts and uncles, everybody to get the kind of results that we get here,” he said. “(MISD) was named by niche.com as the No. 1 school district in the state of Kentucky of 167 school districts. We often rank in the top five or 10, and this year we were No. 1.”
MHS tied two other schools for the College Success Award for Kentucky from gradeschools.org. This award measures the percentages of graduates who go to college, students who need remediation when they start college and students who return to college for a second year.
The district’s education technology leaders – Director of Information Technology Austin Swain, Director of Instructional Technology Mechelle Morgan and Brandon McCoy, district IT technician – won the 2022 Stilwell Meritorious Service Award from the Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS). According to the proclamation read by Samons before he presented the award, it represents a “simple, but sincere and heartfelt way to say thank you for your accomplishments, your dedication and your sacrifices over the last 24 months as well as for your continued persistence toward excellence.”
In other business, the board approved the addition of three positions – an exceptional child instructor (certified position) at MMS, an itinerant special education instructional assistant (classified position) at MES and a full-time district-wide food service assistant. It also approved the FY2023 KETS offer of assistance in the amount of $18,588 and appointed board member Mark Vinson, who was not present at the meeting, to the 2022-2023 District Calendar Committee.
The board went into executive session to discuss the district’s 2022 Kentucky School Report Cards, which are under embargo until Oct. 18.
The next school board meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Carter Administration Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.