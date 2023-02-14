MISD Board

Adam Seiber, center, became the newest member of the Murray Indeendent School Board following his swearing in at last week's board meeting. He posed with Superintendent Coy Samons, left, and board members Robyn Pizzo, Gina Winchester, Richard Crouch and Shawn Smee.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education has five board members again following the swearing-in of Adam Seiber at Thursday’s board meeting.

Seiber was appointed on Jan. 18 to fill the seat left vacant after Gayle Rogers resigned from the board in December.