MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education has five board members again following the swearing-in of Adam Seiber at Thursday’s board meeting.
Seiber was appointed on Jan. 18 to fill the seat left vacant after Gayle Rogers resigned from the board in December.
“I’m glad to be aboard,” Seiber said in his oral report. “Thank y’all for your trust. (I’m) looking forward to serving alongside you. It’s nice to see in tonight’s proceedings just the broad array of activities which are excelling, and I look forward to doing whatever I can to support that and advance the cause of the school district.”
The board recognized the machine tool program at the Area Technology Center for winning a $5,000 TVA grant. Instructor Taylor Caldwell thanked Murray Independent School District (MISD) Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Human Resources Whitney York and Director of Instructional Technology Mechelle Morgan for their help in securing the grant. Caldwell shared highlights of the program and explained that he plans to use the grant money on supplies, particularly metal, and tooling.
Murray Middle School (MMS) was the state high attendance winner in the large middle school category with 98.77% of students attending on last year’s high attendance day, which was Sept. 20. The board honored MMS attendance clerks Teresa Butler and Linda Paluso.
The majority of the meeting was spent on the district’s plan for addressing achievement gaps within the student body as identified by school report cards. York briefly reviewed district-wide trends from last year’s school report cards before giving the floor to the principals to discuss the plans to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plans (CSIP) established for each school.
“We have some different needs this year,” York said. “English learners were a subgroup we have not had in our lower-performing areas before, so that’s an area we really worked on. … We’re still performing well above state average in all of these areas; so be really proud of our schools’ performance.”
“Our third graders knocked the socks off of it last year,” said Murray Elementary School (MES) Principal Denise Whitaker as she began her presentation. “Just all the hard work of teachers, staff, administrators, it shows when our students are motivated to do their very best … and show off what they’ve learned from kindergarten through third grade.”
MES had the highest proficiency scores in the state last year. Whitaker bragged on one subgroup – students on free- or reduced-price lunch – who scored 73% proficiency in both reading and math. The goal is 70%. With the total class scoring 86% proficiency in reading and 81% in math, there is not enough of a gap between the two to target that subgroup.
There must be at least 30 students in a subgroup to be included in the CSIP. Schools have access to test data; however, they are not publicly released to protect students’ anonymity. At MES, there were fewer than 10 African American students and fewer than 15 students with disabilities. Nonetheless, Whitaker advised that gaps were observed in those subgroups, so the school is working to address those.
RTI, which stands for response to intervention, is a key strategy MES and MMS employ to address learning gaps. It is a three-tier system. Tier one is general instruction. Tier two provides immediate and targeted interventions for students ranked in the 10th to 25th percentiles. Tier three gives intensive interventions, including individualized instruction, to students below the 10th percentile.
All three schools use interventionists. MISD Superintendent Coy Samons explained that bringing interventionists into all three schools was a priority to help address pandemic learning losses.
“In discussion with the principals and their assistants, we decided to take the interventionist approach because they wanted additional support for the students who may not fall into one of our programs,” Samons said. “I feel it has taken off and has been very successful. It’s a big part of the success that we’ve had coming out of the pandemic.”
MMS administrators are required to develop two plans – one for fourth and fifth grade because they are considered elementary grades and one for grades six through eight. Principal Bob Horne focused on gaps for students with disabilities and African American students.
Horne said that 200 MMS students receive tier two math and reading instruction every day in tier two with an additional 75 receiving tier three interventions. Special education teachers for each grade level provide pull-out time for the school’s 62 students with disabilities. All-in-all, nearly half of the MMS student body receives some kind of intervention.
Gaps among African American students were observed in both math and reading on the elementary and middle school levels. Horne said that staff are participating in diversity equity trainings and trying to bridge communication gaps with families. Administrators hope to get the school’s staff demographics to mirror the demographics of the student body but noted the pool of minority candidates is small.
Several new programs have been introduced at Murray High School (MHS) to help overcome achievement gaps. Principal Tony Jarvis said they have broadened tutoring offerings. Now students can receive tutoring both in the morning and after school. Students also have the opportunity to make up assignments or tests during that time as well.
MHS also started a mentoring program where juniors and seniors in dual credit courses are paired with students who are struggling in school. Jarvis said that he has seen some “awesome outcomes” from the program so far and he hopes to see it expand in the future.
In other business, the board approved the Site-Based Decision-Making Councils (SBDM) allocations for the 2023-24 school year for all three district schools as well as the targets for closing achievement gaps identified in each principal’s CSIP presentation established by each SBDM.
Samons shared a draft copy of the District Facility Plan, which districts are required to submit every four years, with the board that was developed by RBS Design Group based on his recommendations as superintendent. The plan is not due until June. Samons advised that there will be ample opportunity for input, including public forums.
The board approved the consent agenda; however, Crouch did not vote to avoid any potential conflict of interest as the banking services extension agreement with Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) for next year was among the items and one of his family members works for the bank.
The public session was adjourned for two executive sessions, both on personnel matters. No action was taken upon reconvening after either session.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at the Carter Administration Building.
