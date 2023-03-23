MURRAY – Emergency personnel responded Wednesday morning to a collision involving a school bus on 12th Street.
A statement from the Murray Independent School District said the accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Bus number 05 was stopped at an intersection on 12th and Olive streets when it became involved in a collision, MISD said.
“At the time of the accident there were 7th grade students from Murray Middle School, teachers, and a driver on the bus,” MISD said. “No students or staff members reported injuries to first responders at that time. The students were safely transported back to school.
“After returning to school, some students reported concerns of head and or neck pain to staff. Parents of those students have been contacted. If you have any questions please contact your child’s school.
“Murray Independent School District is thankful for our first responders, the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department and EMS for their quick response. We are also grateful for the efforts of the bus driver for his professionalism and quick actions during the incident.”
Since no injuries were reported to police, MPD did not put out a press release on the collision.
