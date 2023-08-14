MURRAY – Both the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts are poised to have one of their biggest enrollment years in recent memory, according to the most recent figures.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said he is always trying to anticipate enrollment and closely watches his daily reports, especially during the first five or six days of the school year.
“These numbers are fluid, but as of Friday morning, our elementary school, which is K-3, is at 555,” Samons said. “The middle school, which is (grades) 4-8, is 677. Our high school, 9-12, is 588. So, we're right at 1,821 for the district. That does not include Head Start and preschool (which have not started yet); this just includes our K-12 numbers as of Friday morning.”
In particular, Murray High School has seen a jump in enrollment this year, especially its freshman class.
“According to this (Friday) report, we have 164 freshmen,” Samons said. “We’re normally in the 140-150 range.”
Although Samons said he could only speak for his own tenure – he became superintendent in 2017 – from what he has been told, he doesn’t think 1,821 is necessarily the highest the district’s enrollment has ever been. However, he said that since the beginning of the pandemic, the district’s K-12 student population has increased by about 112 students overall.
“I don’t think it’s surprising,” Samons said. “If you go back and look at demographic studies – and I'm going back to some old data, maybe 2019 before the pandemic – but the demographic studies showed there were three counties (in the Jackson Purchase area) that were going to have population growth, and that was Calloway, Marshall and Lyon.”
Samons said this trend was also reflected in data the Kentucky Department of Education released in the spring of 2023.
“Lyon County and Murray Independent are considered ‘growth districts’ by the Kentucky Department of Education,” Samons said. “In spring of ’23, we were one of the 26 growth districts (in Kentucky), as far as student enrollment.”
Josh McKeel, deputy superintendent and director of pupil personnel for the Calloway County School District, said that as of day three of classes, the district has enrolled slightly over 2,900 students.
“That's pretty much run on the path of where we were last year, so we're pleased with where our enrollment is now,” McKeel said. “North continues to be our largest elementary school. We’re above 560 there, and then Southwest is, on day three, around the 430 mark. East is around the 325 mark, somewhere around there. We’re at about 850 for our high school, and then somewhere close to 630 in our middle school. Of course, our alternative program has some as well.”
With much of Murray’s new commercial and residential development in the last few years drifting to the north along and around U.S 641, McKeel said it appears that North Calloway Elementary’s population growth has partly been a result of that trend.
“I think (it makes sense) when you look at what's happened there off of Opportunity Drive and over in that direction, with the apartment complexes and those duplexes around Opportunity and Utterback Road,” McKeel said. “Growth generally is happening north of town, so with that expansion and most of the growth Murray’s seeing headed in that direction, I think that's really where North gets the majority of their students.
“It really is (remarkable) how many people have moved in that direction, and then, of course, you’ve got those newer apartments back there off of Bailey Road. For an ‘old-timer’ like myself, (years ago) once you got past where the old JC Penney was and where Harbor Freight is now, there really wasn't much of anything in that direction, including Walmart and Kroger. But that's been several years ago, back when Walmart was back (in its previous location). Some things are also happening toward the south of town and south in our county, but most of it has been in that north direction.”
McKeel said that although this year’s numbers so far seem quite comparable to 2022-23, that year was an improvement over the previous few years. He said the district has been handling the influx of students well.
“We have our staffing in place, so we've had the opportunity to (handle it smoothly),” McKeel said. “Fortunately, thanks to our numbers and our online registration and the work of our registrars, we had a pretty good idea of where we were headed, so we've handled it well and all students are moving right along and we're having a great start to our school year so far.”
