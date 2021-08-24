MURRAY – Although both local school districts are keeping a close eye on the number of active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, the number of employees having to quarantine so far has been relatively few, which is one of the most important factors in keeping schools open.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Murray Independent School District had a total of 12 active student cases and 59 student quarantines, Samons said. The active cases included seven students at Murray Elementary, four at Murray Middle and one at Murray High. There were none reported at the preschool, and the only staff cases so far have been two cases reported at the board of education office, which Samons said were not due to any school activity, and one employee at the middle school.
The case numbers are updated daily and may be viewed on the district’s website. At the top of the homepage, www.murray.kyschools.us, there is a link called “MISD COVID-19 Data,” which shows the numbers that have been reported to the district’s school health coordinator. These numbers include positive cases only, and not quarantines. Once a positive case has been determined, the district staff members go through the standard contact tracing protocols, Samons said.
“Of those 12 (student) positives, which were the current numbers as of Monday afternoon, there are some that have not even been to school yet because they were positive cases prior to school even beginning,” Samons said. “And several of the quarantines are not even related to school activities, either.”
Samons said he had been disappointed in some recent media coverage that he felt placed too much emphasis on quarantines.
“Quarantine information does one thing: it shows that we are doing contact tracing,” he said. “I don’t know what other conclusion people could get. To be honest, I’m disappointed because I think the media presents quarantines as a negative. I don’t see that as a negative at all. It shows that the organization is conducting contact tracing. It’s no indication of spread at all.”
Samons said he’s always concerned that quarantines could have an impact on staffing and could affect the schools’ ability to stay open if a large number of teachers had to be quarantined. However, he said he felt good about the fact that relatively few employees had been reported as active cases so far.
“It’s a daily concern, but thankfully, 80% of our staff are vaccinated, and I think (the district’s current case count) shows that the vaccinations worked. … This all could change, but at this time, we are glad to see where our numbers were.”
Ryan Marchetti, director of professional development and public relations for Calloway County Schools, said that as of 9:38 a.m. Monday, the district had 16 students who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 93 students that are currently quarantined. The number of active cases for students are as follows: one at East Calloway Elementary, one at Southwest Calloway Elementary, three at North Calloway Elementary, seven at Calloway County Middle School and four at Calloway County High School. For quarantines, there are four at Calloway County Preschool, 16 at East, 15 at Southwest, 16 at North, 32 at CCMS and 10 at CCHS. No cases have been reported at the district’s Alternative Instructional Facility.
Marchetti said that as of Monday morning, the district had a total of four positive cases among staff members, as well as four staff quarantines. Parents can check the daily updated numbers of the district website, www.calloway.kyschools.us, by clicking on the link labeled “COVID-19 Info” in the middle of the home page on the righthand side. Like MISD’s numbers, the data includes positive cases only, not quarantines.
“We’ve had a great first week of school and I’m thankful for our staff, students and families that are working to make this year a success,” said Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle. “While we’ve seen an increase in positive cases and quarantines, a large majority of those have been from exposure outside of our schools. We are continuing to work with the health department to provide safe and healthy schools for our students and community.”
Settle added, “None of our students or families want to be quarantined, but we will continue to follow health department guidance concerning contact tracing. We are working hard to reduce exposure to our students to keep them from spreading the virus and to keep them at school.”
