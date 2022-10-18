MURRAY – Murray Independent School District says it is proud to celebrate MISD students, staff, and school community in the latest release of Kentucky School Report Card/Accountability data for the 2021-2022 school year.
Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Senate Bill 158 (2020), Kentucky Schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects (reading, mathematics, science, social studies, and writing), improving the English language proficiency of English learners, the quality of school climate and safety, and postsecondary readiness and graduation rate at high schools, a news release said. With the release of 2021-2022 school year assessment data, families, educators, lawmakers and education stakeholders across the Commonwealth have a new and more transparent way to understand how their local schools are performing. The new system provides indicator ratings from very low to very high and an overall color performance rating for each Kentucky public school ranging from red (the lowest) to blue (the highest).
Murray Independent is proud of each school for their performance on the state assessments and other indicators in this new accountability system. Murray Elementary (grade 3) and Murray Middle (grades 6-8) received the top rating, Very High/Blue, or top 5 percent in Kentucky schools; while Murray Middle (grades 4-5) and Murray High (grades 9-12) received the overall rating of High/Green in the top ten percent of Kentucky schools. In multiple areas/indicators Murray Independent schools rank at the top of the list for student performance and success. Notably, Murray Elementary’s overall score of 99.8 is the highest among all Kentucky elementary schools while Murray Middle (6-8) with a score of 77.7 is 10th highest among the 318 middle schools in the state. Also of note, Murray High School’s ACT composite average for the 2022 Junior Class was 21.6, the 10th highest among all Kentucky high schools.
Murray High School (grades 9-12) Overall Score: 74.9 - High - Green
Reading & Math - 68.8 - High
Science, Social Studies & Writing - 77.9 - Very High
Postsecondary Readiness - 82.3 - Medium
Graduation Rate - 92.5 - Medium
Quality of School Climate and Safety Survey - 65.6 - High
Murray Middle School (grades 6-8) Overall Score: 77.7 - Very High - Blue
Reading & Math - 82.8 - Very High
Science, Social Studies, & Writing - 73.1 - Very High
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 71.0 - High
Murray Middle School (grades 4-5) - Overall Score: 77.3 - High - Green
Reading & Math - 80.8 - Very High
Science, Social Studies, & Writing - 72.7 - High
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 78.8 - High
Murray Elementary School (grade 3) - Overall Score: 99.8 - Very High - Blue
Reading & Math - 101.3 - Very High
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 80.7 - High
Coy Samons, Murray Independent School District Superintendent, extended his appreciation to the Murray Independent School District community.
“We are proud of our students, teachers, staff, parents, and entire school district community for the hard work evidenced by these latest state accountability results,” Samons said. “After a difficult few years, these results confirm that our district continues to focus on every student, every day and we are proud of the growth our students have made in spite of all challenges.”
“Our academic score of 99.8 illustrates that all our Murray Elementary School children are valued and motivated by our school team, and our teachers and staff work extremely hard every day to help our students grow each day,” said Denise Whitaker, MES principal.
Whitaker said MES’s top Kentucky elementary score is a culmination of support offered by FRYSC, enrichment programs, extended school services, family engagement events, family nights, and parent teacher conferences.
“Murray Elementary has an amazing team of passionate, dedicated educators who go above and beyond every day to assist our students learn and reach high levels of success, while also making learning fun,” Whitaker said. “Our families support our school, while our community champions a large support system, to strengthen us as a team, as we continue to make huge differences for our students. ”
Bob Horne, Murray Middle School principal, said the very high blue designation is the acknowledgement of the hard work of the entire staff of MMS.
“MMS teachers and students continue forward with focus on technology tasks to enhance learning, analyzing student performance with needs and assessing challenges for growth,” Horne said. “We are very proud of the instructional strategies and initiatives used by our staff. Our technology initiatives are at the cutting-edge of instructional practices in Kentucky, helping lead to our very high blue designation.”
Tony Jarvis, Murray High School principal, said MHS is once again extremely proud of the performance by the MHS students on the KSA assessments for the 2021-22 school year.
“The hard work shown by all the stakeholders, including our students, wonderful faculty and staff, supportive district leadership and school board, proves the type of focus and culture that exists,” Jarvis said. “Our goal is to continue to foster an environment that allows students to thrive in any academic situation, while also preparing them for their future. With the collaboration of our school and community, Murray High School will continue to be one of the top schools in the state. We salute all those who work to ensure that our students are prepared and equipped to perform at a high level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.