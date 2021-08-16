MURRAY – The Murray Independent School Board of Education met Thursday, Aug. 12, and the first item on the agenda was a video of each principal or director of the elementary school, special education, middle school, high school and head start introducing their new teachers or staff.
Austin Swain, director of information technology, provided a PowerPoint presentation on the annual data security and breach notification and best practices guide. He stated that all employees of MISD have been trained in these areas according to the state regulations.
Superintendent Coy Samons remarked that the first day of classes at the MISD went very well and he enjoyed seeing the children in the classrooms.
Samons then addressed where the district was as far as the wearing of masks.
“More than a year ago, this board made a decision to consolidate the decision-making process with my office. The board doesn’t handle the day-to-day activities in addressing COVID-19. We have to make decisions in a timely manner and I hope the board feels we are making sounds decisions. Prior to the governor’s mandate on masks, I had made the decision that masks were to be worn indoors. If there are any questions about these procedures, contact my office and someone will address your issues.
“I want to remind the public that this is the same district you have had confidence in for almost 150 years, prior to COVID. We have a district that is handling a pandemic of a lifetime and we want to make the best decisions in a timely manner with the information we have. As for the governor’s mandate on masks, until I am told differently, the governor has the force of the law behind him.”
Samons then asked board attorney Chip Adams to explain the policies of quarantines.
“There will be positive cases and quarantines,” said Adams. “The tradition, pride and excellence of this school is not just a motto, it is what the school does. Please be patient. We want to make the best decisions we can with the information we have.
“Since COVID started, this board has received information from the CDC and many other public health and government organizations. We have four orders to follow, one of those being an executive orders. Mandates have consequences if we don’t follow.”
Adams went on to remark that the MISD has been preparing for COVID since May and within a week or less it has been turned on its head by guidance or recommendations.
“This week is a perfect example, “he said. “Once the district established a plan, the rules changed. We had an executive order from the governor and less than eight hours ago we had an order from the Kentucky Department of Education on masks being worn inside by everyone in the building.”
Adams also address the issue of quarantines.
“There have been consistencies and inconsistencies,” he said. “We were provided information by the Calloway County Health Department yesterday. There is a statement that says quarantine may be discontinued if the health department determines it to be OK, or there is a 5, 7, or 10 day option. But the health department will continue to recommend 14 days for the optimal protection required by the CDC. But the school may chose the other options offered. This actually is confusing because the local public health authorities determine and establish quarantines, not the school board.”
Adams said the school has heard from a lot of parents asking questions about quarantines.
“Just tell us all the same rules and we will follow,” he said.
Board member Gayle Rogers asked about students who are quarantined and how they will continue to receive their studies so they won’t fall behind. This was addressed by Lou Carter, MISD assistant superintendent for student services and director of pupil personnel.
“All students will begin to receive our services with excused absences. The teachers will provide instructions and the student will not be penalized in any way for being absent. They will be provided the technology they need. We have an interventionist in our district and that person will be responsible for assuring the student receives whatever they need for their education.”
Chairman of the Board, Dr. Richard Crouch, reminded the board that last year the board made Supt. Samons the authority to make decisions on COVID.
“One reason was because we can’t have a special called meeting until we give 48 hours notice to the media and the public. You can’t make hour-to-hour or day-to-day decisions with a 48 hour delay for the board to meet. So we gave him the authority to make these decisions for the district.”
A resolution on quarantine leave for staff was addressed.
“After having discussions with my staff, I recommend to approve the resolution as adopted. We do not have local leave or federal leave available and I would like to see this adopted,” said Samons.
Board member Gayle Rogers asked for clarification on eligible employees.
Whitney York, asst. superintendent of instruction, curriculum and human resources, addressed the issue. “We have to offer quarantine leave to full or part time employees, but only to those who have been vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption. And these exemptions have to be provided in writing or we need a doctor’s release for medical issues.
Attorney Chip Adams added that this did not mean that someone can just say I go to “X” church and I have a religious exemption. “It doesn’t work that way.”
The motion was approved unanimously. For those who are unvaccinated, they will have to use their personal or sick leave, added Samons.
A motion was approved unanimously to name May 20 as the last day for students because of the week later start of school.
Samons informed the board that a finalized agreement had been reached with the Murray State University School of Nursing for them to do clinical hours on the campus.
“I have heard these words used many times tonight, ‘super excited,’ and I am super excited about this.”
On Friday, Samons issued this public statement to MISD families. “The faculty and staff of the Murray Independent School District hope you feel that the school year has begun well for your child. It seems that classes began smoothly and these first two days have been a fine beginning of what should be a productive school year. Students have been most cooperative.
“As stated previously, Murray Independent Schools look forward to providing in person instruction to students for five days per week during the 2021-2022 academic year. We encourage everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to strongly consider and partake after consultation with your healthcare provider. Students 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Per the Calloway County Health Department, if a student or staff member is fully vaccinated and has been exposed to a positive case, the individual does not have to quarantine unless they experience COVID-19 symptoms. The vaccines are our best defense for a safe and healthy school year.”
