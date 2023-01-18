MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District said it would be continuing normal operations today after dealing with a Murray High School student who allegedly made threatening statements on Tuesday.
A message to parents from MISD Superintendent Coy Samons read: “Today (Tuesday, January 17, 2023), the administration of Murray High School was made aware of a possible threatening statement. After obtaining the information, the School Resource Officer began an investigation into the validity of the threat. After review, the statement was attributed to a MHS student which led to implementation of the school district disciplinary procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.