MURRAY – The role of the state legislature in shaping school policies was evident at the Murray Independent School District Board of Education special-called meeting last week as the board considered several new or updated policies.
As required by KRS 158.189, a public comment session regarding the district’s new policy on the use of gendered bathrooms by transgender students was offered. Senate Bill 150, which became law after the legislature overturned Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto, required districts to hold a public comment session before adopting a policy that “at a minimum, (do) not allow students to use restrooms, locker rooms, or shower rooms that are reserved for students of a different biological sex.” No one signed up to speak.
Two board policies required by legislation passed in 2022 and 2023, respectively, received an emergency reading, which was necessary as they are set to go into effect on July 1.
One concerned the requirements for early graduation. The other was a policy prescribed by Senate Bill 5, a bill sponsored last session by Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray). It requires schools to establish a complaint resolution process for parents who assert school materials include sexual content that can be considered “harmful to minors.” Samons advised the new policy replaces the district’s long-standing curriculum challenge policy. Both policies were approved.
The board heard the first reading of the Kentucky School Board Association 2023 Policy Update #46 and Procedure Update #25. The updated manual includes policies on employee religious expression pursuant to House Bill 547, having portable automatic external defibrillators at the middle and high schools as required by HB 331 and eliminating payroll deductions for dues as prescribed by SB 7. The manual also includes the new bathroom use policy required by SB 150.
Before considering the KSBA updates, Board Chair Richard Crouch advised the board that two of the most important things the board does are choosing the superintendent and setting policies, noting the board “speaks through its policies.”
“We subscribe to the KSBA policy service, and most of the policy changes are a result of actions by the Kentucky legislature,” Crouch advised. “We have new policies that we typically approve two readings – once at the June meeting and secondly at the July meeting. With that preface, read through the policies carefully; and if there’s something in there you think we need to tweak, bring that up at the second reading, which is next month.”
The board also approved the first reading of the 2023-24 Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline. Second readings of the policy and procedures updates as well as the Code of Acceptable Behavior are slated for the July meeting.
The proposals received on the district’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract were considered. Two companies responded to the district’s request for proposals. Ascendant Facility Partners submitted a bid totaling $2.2 million. Energy Solutions Group submitted two proposals – one around $1 million and the other around $4.4 million.
Last year, MISD was one of 10 districts in the state selected to undergo consolidated monitoring, which audits federal funding grants as well as some state programs. Samons asked Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Human Resources Whitney York to share highlights from the final audit report with the board. York jokingly called the year-long process that involved all three district schools “traumatic” but proudly reported there were no major findings.
Before adjourning, the board went into three executive sessions – one regarding the acquisition or sale of property, one on proposed or pending litigation and one regarding personnel matters. No action was taken following each executive session.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Carter Administration Building.
