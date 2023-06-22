MURRAY – The role of the state legislature in shaping school policies was evident at the Murray Independent School District Board of Education special-called meeting last week as the board considered several new or updated policies.

As required by KRS 158.189, a public comment session regarding the district’s new policy on the use of gendered bathrooms by transgender students was offered. Senate Bill 150, which became law after the legislature overturned Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto, required districts to hold a public comment session before adopting a policy that “at a minimum, (do) not allow students to use restrooms, locker rooms, or shower rooms that are reserved for students of a different biological sex.” No one signed up to speak.