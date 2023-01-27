MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School.
“The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.
“This afternoon (Thursday 01/26/23) after school dismissal, the administration of Murray Middle School was made aware of a threatening statement. After obtaining the information, the School Resource Officer and Murray Police Department began an investigation into the validity of the threat. MPD stated the juvenile has been identified. The individual is not a student of the Murray Independent School District. After review, it was determined the statement is not credible.
“Murray Independent wishes to inform families there were no threatening statements made toward specific students or campus facilities. Murray Middle School was never at risk and would like to remind everyone that threatening statements should never be made and such statements have consequences. All threats to our schools or students are taken seriously and investigated. Our desire is for you to have the facts so you can discuss with your child to emphasize the seriousness of these matters.
“MISD would like to thank the Murray Police Department for their response, support, and investigation.”
Samons said all district schools and programs would continue normal operations today, Friday, Jan. 27. This was the second week in a row MISD reported the investigation of a threatening statement. The last one was reported at Murray High School on Jan. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.