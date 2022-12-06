MURRAY – A press release from Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons was released Monday afternoon concerning bomb threats received at two schools.
“This correspondence is to inform you about bomb threats received by two of our schools. The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.
This afternoon, close to dismissal, Murray Elementary and Murray Middle Schools received anonymous phone calls stating that a bomb will be placed in the schools tomorrow. The Murray Police Department began an investigation into the threats. MPD has stated that a juvenile out of state has been identified as the offender and is working with local authorities in the area to resolve the matter.
All district schools and programs will continue normal operations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. However, there will be an increased police presence in and around our school campuses. School counselors are available if students wish to talk about this event.
All threats to our schools or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Our desire is for you to have the facts so you can discuss with your child to emphasize the seriousness of this issue and also remind everyone that threatening statements should never be made and such statements have consequences.”
