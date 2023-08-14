MISD starts school year fully staffed

The Murray Independent Board of Education recognized four Murray Elementary School students for their award-winning poems. Pictured, front row, from left: Bibiana Subedi, Adlyn Miller, Marley Jarvis and Layla Koebbe. In the back row are Superintendent Coy Samons, Board Chair Richard Crouch, Board Vice Chair Gina Winchester, Board Members Robyn Pizzo and Adam Seiber and Murray State University Chemistry Professor Dr. Bommanna Loganathan.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education received unexpected news at its regular meeting Thursday. In stark contrast to many other school districts in the state, Murray Independent School District (MISD) administrators reported all positions for the 2023-24 school year have been filled.

The meeting began with Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Human Resources Whitney York, Murray Elementary School (MES) Principal Denise Whitaker, Murray Middle School (MMS) Principal Bob Horne and Murray High School (MHS) Principal Tony Jarvis introducing the district’s 36 new employees for the 2023-24 school year, including a new bus driver and a third registered nurse. Superintendent Coy Samons advised that the additional nurse position, which will be paid with federal funds, will allow each school to have a nurse on-site every day.