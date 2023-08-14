MISD starts school year fully staffed

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education received unexpected news at its regular meeting Thursday. In stark contrast to many other school districts in the state, Murray Independent School District (MISD) administrators reported all positions for the 2023-24 school year have been filled.
The meeting began with Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Human Resources Whitney York, Murray Elementary School (MES) Principal Denise Whitaker, Murray Middle School (MMS) Principal Bob Horne and Murray High School (MHS) Principal Tony Jarvis introducing the district’s 36 new employees for the 2023-24 school year, including a new bus driver and a third registered nurse. Superintendent Coy Samons advised that the additional nurse position, which will be paid with federal funds, will allow each school to have a nurse on-site every day.
While they are technically not new hires, Whitaker began by thanking the board for its decision earlier this summer to upgrade four bus monitor positions from part-time to full-time, saying “It’s been the smoothest start to a school year because you have an extra adult on the bus that’s helping to get children where they need to go. … In the past, we’ve had to have teachers ride the first couple days, and that’s really hard after getting ready (for the school year to start) and all of that; so, I thank you very much for the bus monitors.”
“And then, the nurse,” she continued. “I can’t thank you all enough. It’s just so huge to have a nurse every day, all day with all of our student needs. It helps the secretaries do their jobs. … It’s huge for us to have a nurse full-time at the elementary, so thank you very much.”
In total, MES added 16 new employees, MMS added 13 and MHS added five. While the majority of the new hires are instructional staff, each school also added a food service position in anticipation of serving more meals now that the district is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students.
“I was talking to (the food service team) just this morning, and our numbers are going up as far as the meals being provided,” Jarvis said. “We’re very excited about that, and we’re especially appreciative to have that opportunity to serve all of our students both breakfast and lunch for free. We are doing a second-chance breakfast, but I had to tell the kids it’s not time to go sit down and have a 30-minute breakfast between first and second period.”
Whitaker advised that her school served over 500 breakfasts to students in the first two days of school and praised new MES head custodian Jeffrey Pierce.
“Bless his heart – breakfast and lunch at the elementary has been a whirlwind. … He’s done a great job for us already,” Whitaker said.
Horne agreed with Whitaker’s description, saying, “Talk about a whirlwind!” He reported that, while the change has been demanding on food service staff – particularly with the increased number of students eating breakfast – the new program is going well.
“Thank you for the presentation of the new staff,” Vice Chair Gina Winchester said during her oral report. “I’m assuming we are at full capacity, meaning we have no vacancies?” After receiving confirmation from Samons, she continued, “That’s amazing because I’m not hearing that from other schools in the region.”
Echoing Winchester’s comment, board member Adam Seiber said, “It’s nice to be in a district where we’re not looking for people, we’re looking for space to put the people. I think it’s a real testament to the quality of the work that’s happening in each school in the district.”
Before commencing with the business of the meeting, the board also recognized MES students for their award-winning poetry. Layla Koebbe participated in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Poetry Contest and was named international champion for her poem “The Life of a Diary.”
Murray State University Chemistry Professor Dr. Bommanna Loganathan presented the accomplishments of three students who participated in the National Chemists Celebrate Earth Week Illustrative Poetry Contest. Bibiana Subedi was named state champion for the third- through fifth-grade division. In the kindergarten through second-grade division, Marley Jarvis won second place at the state level, and Adlyn Miller was named national champion.
As for the business of the meeting, the board approved the 2023 tax rate, following Samons’ recommendation to decrease the tax rate on real property to 71.9 cents per $100 assessed value. That is 2.6 cents less than the 2022 rate; however, despite the decrease, the district anticipates an additional $342,500 in revenue over last year thanks to an increase in property values within the district. The motor vehicle tax rate will remain 54.4 cents per $100 assessed value, which was the same as last year.
The board approved releasing the district’s GASB (Governmental Accounting Standards Board) 54 Committed Fund Balances. Crouch explained the district is required to set aside enough money in a restricted account to cover 30% of any sick pay that could be applied to the salaries of eligible retirees. Adjusting the balance of those funds is necessary to accommodate annual personnel changes. This year, the board released $806,281 to be added to the district’s general fund.
Last month, the board selected Ascendant Facility Partners, LLC to be the contractor on the district’s guaranteed energy savings contract projects. This month, the board approved the project application, which must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education before any building projects commence.
In other business, the board approved the unaudited financial report for the 2023 fiscal year, as well as the first reading of two policy revisions related to student meal programs. The board also went into executive session three times to discuss the acquisition or sale of property, proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters. No action was taken following any of the executive sessions.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Carter Administration Building.
