MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said schools would continue normal operations on Thursday after a threatening statement was investigated Wednesday at Murray Elementary School.
MISD: Threatening statement investigated by SRO at elementary school
- Staff Report
-
-
