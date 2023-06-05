MURRAY – Lunch is on the house for all students in the Murray Independent School District in the upcoming 2023-24 school year, breakfast, too, after the MISD Board of Education approved a request at last month’s board meeting to participate in a program which will allow the district to offer free meals to all students.
“First of all, nutrition, we know, is an important part of development,” said Superintendent Coy Samons. “And having the opportunity to provide this to all students, preschool through 12th, two meals a day, at no cost to the families is, I just think, very positive for our school district. Also, it gives us an opportunity to assist our working families that may be having difficulty making ends meet (by) providing free lunch and breakfast to their children.”
MISD is eligible for the program because 41.05% of its student body automatically qualifies for free meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP) because they are receiving other services, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Eligibility for NSLP/SBP benefits is based on annual household income before taxes. Children receive free meals when their household income is at or below 130% of the poverty line. In 2023, the poverty line is $30,000 for a family of four. In households with income between 130% and 185% above the poverty line, children are eligible for reduced-price meals, not to exceed $0.40 per meal. Those with household incomes over 185% of the poverty line, which translates to $55,500 per year for a family of four, must pay full price for meals.
In the 2022-23 school year, MISD was reimbursed $130,123 between both breakfast and lunch through NSLP and SBP. Based on the same food service participation numbers, the district would have received $130,133 in reimbursements had it participated in the CEP program, and everyone would have eaten for free.
“The program will benefit students in many ways,” Director of Food Services April Baldwin said in an email. “All free meals will ensure every student has the same opportunity to receive a breakfast and lunch meal, will reduce food insecurities, enhance learning and academic achievement and it will relieve financial burdens on families.”
Board Chair Dr. Richard Crouch opened the discussion on this topic at last month’s board meeting by voicing his support for the program, and he noted that, prior to the pandemic, he had not been a proponent. In a follow-up interview, he elaborated on what caused him to change his mind about offering free meals to all students.
“(There were) several things, but one in particular was that I became more aware during the pandemic that there were students for whom there were food security problems,” Crouch said. “I was not as aware about that before the pandemic hit, and all the efforts that went into making sure that kids still got their meals during the pandemic. That’s one thing.
“Secondly, I have a brother who is now a retired auditor (for) the State of Kentucky. He and I had a conversation, and school lunches came up. He told me that he and another auditor – this was when he was still working – had a conversation about school lunches, and they both thought that the most effective tax dollars spent were for school lunches. He said it was amazing how the people that are in charge of school lunches in each school district can provide a breakfast and a lunch at such a low cost. So, that was another thing that influenced my thinking on that.”
Samons said that, based on the success of other districts in the area, he is confident that there will be an increase in participation, meaning more kids will be eating meals at school. The Calloway County School District, for example, has been using the program for several years. Some CCSD schools began participating in CEP in 2014. The program was so successful that, by the 2017-18 school year, it was implemented district-wide.
Increasing participation is key to developing a sustainable program because as participation goes up, so do reimbursement rates on meals served. That is important because one caveat of CEP is that any deficits in food service budgets must be covered by non-federal funds; in other words, the board picks up the tab.
Baldwin anticipates an uptick in sales of a la carte items and smart snacks, noting that when students eat for free, households may have more money available for students to make extra purchases. Funds from those sales will go back into the food service budget to cover additional expenses not covered by CEP reimbursements.
The district will still be using MySchoolBucks for students to make extra purchases. As in years past, any balance remaining in a student’s account at the end of last year will still be available for use next year, and parents may add to that balance at any time.
“We’re also looking at, they call it, a ‘second-chance breakfast’ that would be offered some time between first and second period,” Samons said. “My previous district we had – we didn’t call it a second-chance breakfast – but there was an extra five minutes between first and second period that allowed grades seven through 12 access to a light breakfast – a breakfast sandwich or something light, that they can take and move on their way to class.”
In addition to the ‘second-chance’ breakfast option at the high school, Baldwin said the district is looking into other programs to increase breakfast participation in the middle and elementary schools, such as offering ‘grab-and-go’ breakfast or breakfast in the classroom.
“We are confident that we are going to have an increase in participation,” Samons said. “I don’t know what that’s going to be. We won’t know until after a few months what that looks like. … I just think it’s a good opportunity for our students, and we look forward to implementing the program in August.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.