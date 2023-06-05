MURRAY – Lunch is on the house for all students in the Murray Independent School District in the upcoming 2023-24 school year, breakfast, too, after the MISD Board of Education approved a request at last month’s board meeting to participate in a program which will allow the district to offer free meals to all students.

 “First of all, nutrition, we know, is an important part of development,” said Superintendent Coy Samons. “And having the opportunity to provide this to all students, preschool through 12th, two meals a day, at no cost to the families is, I just think, very positive for our school district. Also, it gives us an opportunity to assist our working families that may be having difficulty making ends meet (by) providing free lunch and breakfast to their children.”