MINER, Mo. – A 23-year-old Murray man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two other offenses after allegedly causing the shooting death of a 19-year-old Murray man outside of Sikeston, Missouri.
According to the Miner Police Department – which borders Sikeston to the east – officers discovered a 19-year-old gunshot victim early Friday morning and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. “After an extensive investigation, it was learned the incident occurred at a local hotel,” police said. Police said three possible suspects were questioned, and one of those suspects, Robert G. Miller, 23, of Murray, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Miller is being held on a warrant with no bond.
“The Miner Police Department greatly appreciated assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and South Scott County Ambulance Service for their rapid response and closure of this investigation,” police said in a statement last Friday. “The victim will not be announced at this time out of respect for the family. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends.”
Miner Police Chief James Buckley confirmed to the Ledger & Times on Tuesday that the victim was Ethan Harrell of Murray. According to the obituary published in the newspaper, his funeral was Tuesday. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church, graduated from New Covenant in May 2021 and was employed by Dixieland Lawn Service.
Buckley said Miller is being held at the police department at this time because he tested positive for COVID-19 and the Scott County Jail could not admit him for that reason.
“We tried to take him to (the jail), but he had a fever, so we took him to the hospital to get him tested and he tested positive,” Buckley said.
Scott County Circuit Clerk Stacey Naile said that as of Tuesday, Miller’s arraignment had not yet been scheduled.
The felony complaint signed by Prosecuting Attorney Amanda L. Oesch lists the three counts with which Miller was charged. Miller is accused of committing “the class A felony of unlawful use of a weapon,” and the complaint says the defendant allegedly “knowingly fired a green Canik 9mm, a loaded firearm at a person, Ethan Harrell, resulting in death.”
The complaint says Miller also allegedly “committed the class C felony of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree (when) the defendant recklessly caused the death of Ethan Harrell by shooting him.”
The third count of armed criminal action is in connection to involuntary manslaughter charge, in which Miller allegedly caused Harrell’s death “through the use, assistance, or aid of a deadly weapon, to wit; a Green Canik 9mm.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
