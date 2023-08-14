(TNS) A St. Joseph, Missouri, couple who documented their breach of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot — including a photo of the woman climbing through a broken window — have pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count.

Steven and Kimberly Dragoo, who both were charged in June with four misdemeanors, entered guilty pleas Friday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The hearing took place before Judge Beryl A. Howell in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.