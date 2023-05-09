US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-MCCONNELL-ABA

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) meets with newly elected Republican senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

Bloomberg — (TNS) Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned he won’t come to President Joe Biden’s rescue on the debt limit by breaking a partisan deadlock as a catastrophic US default looms.

A day before a crucial meeting between Biden and congressional leaders, McConnell said in an interview Monday he told the president privately it was up to him and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to find a solution, even as he projected confidence the nation would avert a default.