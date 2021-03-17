MURRAY — Tuesday marked the 2021 Kentucky statewide tornado drill, and Murray Middle School was one of the campuses that participated.
If one was walking into the campus a little after the specified time of 9:15 a.m. for the drill, chances are he would have determined very quickly that this is a campus where the concept is taken very seriously. There was no noise, only one voice ... a loud, strong voice.
“All right, eyes up,” said Murray Middle Principal Bob Horne, as the eyes of every student that had just crouched against the wall of a first-floor hallway and every teacher that had supervised them, focused on him.
“This is the one drill we practice every year that we have to take really serious. Guys, we have crazy weather here in Kentucky. The old joke is if you don’t like it, wait a minute, it’s going to change. The heavy winds can come up at a moment’s notice, and this is the one I’m always the most concerned about.”
He has a reason. Horne was the band director at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Good Friday, April 10, 2009. School was not in session that day and the campus was not hit, but he was still among the residents of that city to experience the monstrous twister registering an EF-4 rating on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale that would kill two people and injure many others.
“It was huge,” Horne said after Tuesday’s drill. “It didn’t come toward where I was, but when we returned to school the following Monday, we saw the video camera view that showed it going right by the school. You could see what it was doing.
“I’ll say it again … this is the drill that I’m most concerned about us doing and that we do it well, and we take all of our drills seriously. But this is the one that can hurt a lot of people really quick and is most likely to impact many, many people in this community.”
Ironically, National Weather Service records show that on the same day as the Murfreesboro twister, Calloway County was also struck, though on a much smaller scale. A tornado registering an EF-0 briefly touched down near Almo. Several houses sustained minor damage, along with some trees.
However, the students have a second resource they can consult if the want to know about the terror of facing this kind of situation. Longtime secretary Teresa Butler, in fact, lived through one of the worst tornado events ever, the Super Outbreak of April 3-4, 1974.
She was still in high school on the night of April 3 as she and her family suddenly went diving for their storm shelter in the countryside outside of Huntsville, Alabama. They emerged from the shelter several hours later after a swarm of large, violent twisters had ripped through North Alabama, specifically within just a few miles of her home.
“It was a terrible night, just an awful night. I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life,” Butler recalled. “We didn’t have warnings like they have now, We just had three television stations that gave the news. But we had a storm shelter at our house and, that night, we had 33 people, all of whom were neighbors and friends, inside that shelter.
“There were two people who were trying to get to us and they said they heard one of the tornadoes coming. So they fell face down in a ditch and they finally did get to us, but when they did, they were just covered in mud and debris. Then, later, some other people came to get my dad and granddad to see if they could go look for people. They couldn’t find them.”
A particularly painful memory from that night, she said, was learning that a church led by a pastor her family knew had been destroyed by one of the twisters. She said the pastor had decided not to cancel Wednesday night services and was among those to lose their lives.
“The tornadoes were coming from every direction,” she said. “One would touch down, then another would be coming.
“I’m very grateful that (Horne) makes sure our kids take it serious and that they know that it’s not anything to be making fun of. He’s telling them, ‘Look! You have to do this right or you might not live through it.’”
And it appears Murray Middle’s students and those of every other campus in the Murray area, as well as throughout western Kentucky, may get a chance to display what they learned. Today, the area is being closely watched by forecasters for possible severe weather late this afternoon and evening, activity that could include tornadoes (see accompanying story).
And with this threat perhaps increasing by the hour, Calloway County Director of Emergency Management Chesley Thomas said it gives him comfort to know schools were engaging in such an exercise on Tuesday.
“I’m very, very glad to hear that they went ahead and conducted the drill,” Thomas said, adding that a customary test of the city and county tornado siren system that usually accompanies the statewide drill had to be postponed due to a situation that required use of the siren system Tuesday morning at Murray State University. “Timing wise, this couldn’t have been more perfect, but, now, because of that incident, we’re having to go into this without knowing for sure if our system is working.
“We didn’t want to cause a whole lot of confusion for everyone if they heard that the Murray State sirens (which also utilize spoken words) were going off ahead of the test.”
He said Murray Middle is particularly fortunate to have not only a principal so passionate about the subject, but a secretary as well.
“When you have two people that can relate a personal story as to why it is important, I think it drives home the message a little more than just having a principal ‘telling us to do this.’ You’ve got a principal saying to ‘do this’ because he’s been through it and he knows the benefits,” Thomas said.
“We hope and pray that they’re not having to do this for real (today), but I now feel much better if we do receive severe weather and have to activate our emergency system because they just practiced it and are as prepared as they can be.”
