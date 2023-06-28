Molinar: Follow safety guidelines for home fireworks

Cristine Martin of Murray restocks one of the shelves at the TNT Fireworks tent in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday. As Independence Day grows closer, Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar is encouraging residents to take safety precautions if they set off amateur fireworks.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – It’s that time of year again, when fireworks tents seem to be everywhere you turn. While amateur fireworks can be fun to set off at home, Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar is encouraging the public to follow a few simple safety guidelines to make sure their Fourth of July holiday weekend doesn’t end in serious injury.

“There are five tents up in full force and operating right now, and Lowe's, Walmart and Kroger each have a small, in-store fireworks stand,” Molinar said. “They've all been inspected, everybody's up and running on that.”