Molinar: Follow safety guidelines for home fireworks

MURRAY – It’s that time of year again, when fireworks tents seem to be everywhere you turn. While amateur fireworks can be fun to set off at home, Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar is encouraging the public to follow a few simple safety guidelines to make sure their Fourth of July holiday weekend doesn’t end in serious injury.
“There are five tents up in full force and operating right now, and Lowe's, Walmart and Kroger each have a small, in-store fireworks stand,” Molinar said. “They've all been inspected, everybody's up and running on that.”
Molinar said all fireworks stands, whether in one of the outdoor tents or inside a store, must be inspected and approved by him to make sure they meet a strict list of requirements.
“They’ve got to have a pressurized water can or water fire extinguisher, as well as the dry chemical fire extinguisher inside,” Molinar said. “The size of the tent determines the square footage, and the fire load inside will determine how many of each of those extinguishers will be necessary. In addition to that, they've got to have a well-defined entrance and exit large enough (for people to get through quickly). Again, all of that is based on the square footage and the layout of the fireworks inside as to how many exits a specific tent has to have.
“Then you've got to have your signage, including no smoking signs within so many feet of the tent. The space that people have to walk when they enter the tent, when they walk through the little lanes that are created in there they have to be a certain size based on the overall size of the tent. … For the people selling the product, there's got to be adult supervision, 18 years and over.”
When you get home with your purchase, make sure you don’t allow any minors to light fireworks by themselves and to do so in an area with a low risk for trees or buildings to catch fire, Molinar said.
“We don't want children on their own setting off fireworks and things like that,” he said. “Obviously, they need adult supervision, and they should always be in a safe zone away from a lot of dry brush. … Unsupervised kids don't think about things like (safety). They have no life experience, so that’s why things happen.”
While most people would probably not allow their child to light an expensive aerial firework, they don’t always think about the risks that can come with smaller, seemingly harmless items like sparklers.
“Everybody sees a sparkler as one of the most innocent fireworks out there, and yet they can generate close to 1,000 degrees of heat, so the burns from a sparkler can be really nasty, so people have got to be very careful,” Molinar said. “Some of them burn hotter than others, but it’s not unusual at all (for one to burn at 1,800 degrees).
Molinar said that as a sparkler burns, the burned portion becomes ash that sticks outward and curls, sort of resembling a gray worm. Although people might think the ash is safe to touch by then, Molinar said it should never be touched and should be thoroughly soaked because the ashy end of a sparkler can still generate plenty of heat. He said he has even observed some people over the years who thought it was safe enough to burn sparklers inside a structure, but he said that could start a fire extremely easily. Even when they are used outside, a bucket full of water or a garden hose should always be at the ready, whether it’s sparklers, aerial fireworks or something else, Molinar said.
“Never set them off inside – which, I'll tell you, does happen,” Molinar said. “It should always be outside away from structures, away from flammable liquids, away from where you’re storing your gasoline, lawnmowers, yard tools and things like that. It’s also a good idea to have a source of bulk water to put out a fire if something starts up real quick.”
“I just hope everybody has fun, and they are smart while doing that,” he added.
The National Safety Council recommends leaving fireworks to professionals, and The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza will be at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. However, if you do choose to use amateur fireworks, the organization offers the following safety tips:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
• Never use illegal fireworks.
