MURRAY – A group of local monarch butterfly enthusiasts are spreading the word on how rewarding the hobby of raising caterpillars in your back yard can be.
Murray resident Chloe Mensch said she decided on a whim this spring to raise butterflies after spotting 23 caterpillars on the milkweed in her garden. She said she bought the milkweed – which she was told is the variety known as butterfly weed – last year from a roadside vendor thinking it might bring butterflies to her yard. She didn’t realize at that time that she would become so much more involved in the process than just watching them fly around.
“I just thought it would just attract them; I didn’t know they would lay eggs on them,” Mensch said. “I did not know that monarchs laid eggs on milkweed and that was their life source. (The vendor) said, ‘This is butterfly weed,’ and said, ‘I love butterflies. I want them in my garden, so yes, give it to me.’”
Once Chloe and her husband, Jared, discovered all the caterpillars in their garden, she started researching them to figure out how to sustain them. Then she became worried that the caterpillars would eat all the milkweed she had and they wouldn’t have anything left, so she started searching around for more. At first, she had difficulty finding it at garden supply stores, so her search led her to connect with other monarch enthusiasts who assisted her.
Knowing that monarchs are a threatened species, Mensch decided to start a Facebook group called Murray Monarchs to build awareness of monarch conservation. It clearly hit a nerve with the community because, as of Tuesday, the page had gained 182 followers since Mensch created it on May 6.
In her first post, Mensch wrote, “We decided to create a page/group where we can share personal experiences and facts about Monarchs that are in our community. Monarchs are plummeting toward extinction due to landscape-scale threats from pesticides, development and global climate change. We hope you will join us in advocating for these beautiful creatures!”
The next day, she posted, “My family and I bought butterfly weed off of a road side vendor last year. We never thought we would be raising Monarchs a year later! If you find them on your milkweed/butterfly weed, don’t hesitate to create a safe spot for them to continue to eat and grow.
“Monarchs need proper care and lots of food! They LOVE to eat which means they create a lot of frass aka poop. So their habitats have to be cleaned once a day. It can be a tedious job for full time workers/students. If you or someone you know finds them and can’t dedicate the time to raising them please don’t hesitate to reach out to our page.”
One of the places Mensch has found milkweed was Rolling Hills Nursery. Manager Randy Sanderson said the nursery currently has a couple of varieties available.
“We have perennial milkweed available, as well as a tropical – or annual – milkweed,” Sanderson said. “Both of those are very desirable for monarchs.”
One of the people Mensch connected with was Anne Wilson, who said she lives on a farm in New Concord. She said she found caterpillars crawling on some milkweed in her yard about four years ago. After researching them, she started raising them and became more and more occupied with the activity over the last few years.
“They’re really cool,” she said. “They’re just fun to raise and to watch them grow.”
Wilson said she shared some of her caterpillars with the woman who put Mensch in touch with her about finding more milkweed.
Donna Herndon of Murray said that about 15 years ago, her late husband, Woody, ordered 32 monarch caterpillars online as a birthday present. She has raised caterpillars ever since.
“That’s when I got into it big time,” she said.
Herndon said she gave three caterpillars to another family, which meant a lot to them. She remembers one year when caterpillars were crawling all over the place and she brought them over to her daughter, Melissa’s, house and zipped them up inside the mosquito curtains that were draped over Melissa’s gazebo. In a couple of weeks, there were chrysalises all over the gazebo, she said.
Monarch butterflies hold an emotional significance for Herndon because she came into contact with a monarch caterpillar at a particularly difficult time in her life. Her son, Roger, died in a plane crash during a flight training exercise at the U.S. Military Academy in 1991. Between the time Roger’s funeral was held in Murray and when his memorial service was to be held at West Point, a caterpillar showed up in her yard.
Herndon said she found milkweed in the park for it to eat, and it emerged from its chrysalis a couple of weeks later on the day she returned from the memorial service at West Point. From then on, she said monarch butterflies always seemed to show up around her at times she was in need of comfort. She later wrote a poem called “The Metamorphosis” about monarchs symbolizing new life, which won a Murray Woman’s Club poetry contest. It then went on to win at the state level from the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs, she said.
According to the the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, the agency announced on Dec. 15, 2020, that “listing the monarch as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act is warranted, but precluded by higher priority listing actions. The decision is the result of an extensive status review of the monarch that compiled and assessed the monarch’s current and future status. The monarch is now a candidate under the Endangered Species Act; we will review its status annually until a listing decision is made.”
The USFWS site said adult monarchs feed on the nectar of many flowers, but they breed only where milkweeds are found. More than 100 species of milkweed exist in North America, but only about one fourth of them are known to be important host plants for monarch butterflies.
“Milkweed contains a variety of chemical compounds that make monarch caterpillars poisonous to potential predators,” the USFWS site said. “Milkweeds contain a cardiac (heart) poison that is poisonous to most vertebrates (animals with backbones) but does not hurt the monarch caterpillar. Some milkweed species have higher levels of these toxins than others. Monarchs show preference to some milkweed species.”
