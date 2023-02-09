MURRAY – A monument now installed outside the Calloway County Judicial Building will ensure that future generations will know the name of Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

Cash was hired as the chief deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, and prior to that, he had worked for Kentucky State Police Post 1, Murray State University Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He lost his life in Benton on May 16, 2022, at the age of 44 when a suspect in a drug investigation pulled a gun hidden on his person and fatally shot him.

