MURRAY – A monument now installed outside the Calloway County Judicial Building will ensure that future generations will know the name of Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Cash was hired as the chief deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, and prior to that, he had worked for Kentucky State Police Post 1, Murray State University Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He lost his life in Benton on May 16, 2022, at the age of 44 when a suspect in a drug investigation pulled a gun hidden on his person and fatally shot him.
Steven Hunter, who serves as a part-time reserve deputy for CCSO, said he wanted to find a way to give Cash’s legacy a lasting tribute. He said he approached Calloway Monument Company about making a monument similar to one KSP had commissioned for its academy in Frankfort and was then able to raise the money in a very short period of time.
“I really just wanted to have some sort of marker because our generation will remember, and the next generation may remember, but in time, we're not going to be here,” Hunter said. “So there needs to be some memorial so that the people of this area don't forget that one of our own paid that ultimate price.
“It's mirrored after a monument that's at the KSP Academy (and is) the same size and shape. I also consulted with (Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight) and also with Michelle Cash, Jody's widow, so I had their blessing throughout the process. Of course, community members and community businesses contributed to this, and honestly, I didn't put it out to the public to raise the money because I knew I'd be overwhelmed. I called a few people and just put it on Facebook, and I had folks reach out from different businesses to contribute, so the money was raised in no time.”
After the monument was delivered, Hunter said a semi-private unveiling was arranged last Friday evening for Cash’s family, friends and colleagues, as well as the businesses and local citizens that contributed toward the monument. Among those in attendance were Michelle, Cash’s parents, Wayne and Teresa Cash, and his sister, Kelly Byrd. Hunter said he was happy that everyone seemed pleased with how the monument turned out.
“The different businesses that contributed said they didn’t want any publicity about contributing to it,” Hunter said. “They wanted to do it because they liked the idea, and they wanted to be a part of that. When it was arranged, I asked if we wanted to open this to the public, and it was requested to be low key. Of course, there were folks there from the sheriff's office, from Murray PD, from KSP and the game wardens (from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources) and a whole lot of Jody's family. I worked with Circuit Clerk Linda Avery and Family Court Judge Stephanie Perlow, and they were very helpful in securing the location of the monument and organizing the time for this. There are so many people that were helpful, and if I started naming one, I'm sure I'd leave two or three off.”
Knight said he was grateful that the community pooled their resources to make sure Cash would have this permanent tribute to his service.
“Chief Deputy Cash was a dedicated and brave public servant who served our community with distinction for many years,” Knight said at the unveiling. “He was a leader among his peers, a mentor to many and a true friend to all. His passing was a loss not only to his family and colleagues but to our entire community.
“This memorial is a testament to the sacrifice and dedication of Chief Deputy Cash, and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us safe. It is a place where we can come to pay our respects, to remember the good that he did, and to be inspired by his courage and commitment. We are proud to dedicate this memorial in his honor, and we hope that it will inspire future generations to follow in his footsteps and to serve with the same bravery and dedication that he did.
“To the family of Chief Deputy Cash, we extend our deepest condolences and gratitude for his service. Your loved one will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on through this memorial and through the countless lives that he touched. In conclusion, let us all take a moment to remember the sacrifice and dedication of Chief Deputy Jody Cash, and let us recommit ourselves to supporting the men and women of law enforcement who serve and protect our communities every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.