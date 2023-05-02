(TNS) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville seized more than 900 pounds of marijuana last week, according to the regional Customs office.
The marijuana was vacuum-sealed and packaged in 36 boxes on three pallets, officials said. The drugs would have had a street value of more than $2.27 million, according to U.S. Customs.
The shipment was from Canada and it was headed to a corporation in California, Customs officials said. The marijuana was discovered after officers took an x-ray and spotted an “organic anomaly inconsistent with the manifested items and inspected the shipment,” Customs officials said in a news release.
“Our officers are focused on their mission to protect the United States,” LaFond Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office, said in a press release. “Smugglers constantly try to send illegal drugs into the country, but our officers are there to stop these narcotics from reaching our communities.”
While medical marijuana is legal in several states, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law. U.S. Customs said the information was handed over to Homeland Security, which is conducting an investigation.
