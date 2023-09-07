More than half of Western Shores paving done, POA president says

MURRAY – After a lawsuit was settled earlier this year between the Calloway County Fiscal Court, the Western Shores Property Owners Association and the subdivision’s original developer, more than half of the paving and repairs for the roads at the center of the lawsuit have been completed, the WSPOA president said Wednesday.
The WSPOA filed a $1.6 million lawsuit in Calloway Circuit Court in September 2018 against the subdivision’s developer, Kentucky Land Partners, and various elected county officials who had served since the planning for the subdivision began in 2005. The suit claimed that KLP failed to fulfill its promise to finish the roads according to county standards and that the county government failed to enforce its subdivision regulations to make sure that work was complete. The suit was later amended to demand $3.2 million in damages instead of the original $1.6 million, with the WSPOA saying roads had continued to deteriorate since the suit was originally filed.
After negotiations, the parties came to an agreement, and the Fiscal Court voted last November to approve the terms of the settlement.
“The settlement was basically in three parts,” Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes explained. “We got $1 million cash paid from Kentucky Land Partners, who used to own Western Shores. We also got 19 lots that they still had held title to, which we're in the process of selling now. We started that last week, and I think we’ve sold three or four already.
“The Western Shores homeowners are also paying us about $35,000 a year for the next six years for a total of $210,000. All that added together would be roughly $1.4-$1.5 million, depending on what the lots actually wind up selling for. We plan to designate those monies exclusively to Western Shores. Outside of that, they’ll just fall into the county maintenance system to be paved in due course.”
Imes said the county contracted with Swift Environmental to do road repairs and patching and with Murray Paving Inc. (MPI) to do the resurfacing. Imes and MPI President/Owner Ronnie Geurin both said the paving work is finished for this season and will continue next year.
“Murray Paving is basically done paving right now (for this year),” Imes said. “They didn't get it all, but they got all the priority roads. The rest of it is just going to take time, and they are county roads, so they’ll now fit into our county paving program. All the money that we got (as part of the settlement) is dedicated to Western Shores, but all the money we have currently received from (the WSPOA) is all we can spend right now on them exclusively.”
Imes said the priority roads are the ones with the most traffic and where most residents currently live.
“What we may not have gotten all roads where there are no current dwellings, but those will be gotten in time,” Imes said.
WSPOA President Daryl Andrews said that after so many years of litigation, he and other homeowners are happy to finally be seeing the roads fixed. He said they are also pleased with the speed of the work so far.
“We have, plus or minus, about nine miles of the 14 miles that have been completed, and, per the agreement, Calloway County has agreed to finish all of those roads in Western Shores within a five-year period,” Andrews said. “The bottom line is, having the opportunity to work with Judge Imes and the Fiscal Court, there was a collaborative effort that resulted in an outcome that really upholds the best interests of everybody in Calloway County.
“I can tell you from the board of directors of Western Shores, we cannot be happier and more pleased with the progress we have made and the commitments that have been followed through by Judge Imes and the Fiscal Court. … We’re looking forward, obviously, to the rest of it getting done in the years to come, but they've been terrific to work with and Judge Imes has been a true gentleman.”
