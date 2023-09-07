More than half of Western Shores paving done, POA president says

Dockside Drive is pictured leading into the Western Shores subdivision in northeastern Calloway County after having recently been paved. The county and property owners settled a lawsuit last fall, working out an agreement to fix the roads in the short term and pave them in the future as part of the county's regular maintenance plan.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – After a lawsuit was settled earlier this year between the Calloway County Fiscal Court, the Western Shores Property Owners Association and the subdivision’s original developer, more than half of the paving and repairs for the roads at the center of the lawsuit have been completed, the WSPOA president said Wednesday.

The WSPOA filed a $1.6 million lawsuit in Calloway Circuit Court in September 2018 against the subdivision’s developer, Kentucky Land Partners, and various elected county officials who had served since the planning for the subdivision began in 2005. The suit claimed that KLP failed to fulfill its promise to finish the roads according to county standards and that the county government failed to enforce its subdivision regulations to make sure that work was complete. The suit was later amended to demand $3.2 million in damages instead of the original $1.6 million, with the WSPOA saying roads had continued to deteriorate since the suit was originally filed.