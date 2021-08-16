Morgan: Saratoga Farms fire started in garage attic

MURRAY — While an exact cause remained a mystery, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said Friday that he believes he does know where fire that eventually destroyed a large home Thursday outside of Murray began.
Morgan said it was the attic of a large garage that was connected to the sprawling two-story house at 201 Bridlewood Drive where the trouble began at about 2:30 Thursday morning. That triggered a heavy response from CCFR and the Murray Fire Department that resulted in that blaze seriously damaging the garage, but not the house itself.
And that is the part that Morgan says is still hard to accept. When firefighters left the scene at about 8:30 that morning, there was no sign that the fire was still alive, a fact he said was confirmed on a thermal imaging camera that detects heat inside a structure.
“We still don’t know what happened,” he said, still frustrated after the fire, without warning, roared back to life that afternoon and destroyed the previously untouched house. “The homeowners called us back out because they had started noticing light smoke, so we sent a truck out there to wet it down, and the guys said when they hit that hot spot, it was like it flipped a switch.
“It was almost as if the smoke ignited the actual fire and it started growing faster than we could put water on it. We let it get ahead of us and it’s still hard for us to swallow, us and Murray. I mean, we thought we had it!”
Morgan said he is stopping short of determining a cause of the blaze, but he said, from talking to homeowners Larry and Connie Evans, the heating and air system and its exhaust unit, both of which were in the garage attic, appears to be a place to start. He said they reported that there had been problems with the system recently.
Morgan said an investigator with the Evanses’ insurance company should arrive sometime this week to examine the damage.
Morgan said two firefighters, both from MFD, required medical attention after battling the blaze. One was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital after being struck by a collapsing ceiling. Morgan said Friday that this resulted in no serious injuries. He also said that a second MFD firefighter was examined at the scene for apparent heat exhaustion, but that firefighter was not taken to a hospital, he said.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto praised his personnel, saying they probably could not have performed better.
“I can’t stress that enough,” he said. “We got here and our guys did outstanding work. Our first engine on scene, they deployed two or three hose connections in a matter of just minutes.”
“I thought we worked really well with the Murray folks and we were really glad to have them out here. They helped us all they could,” Morgan said, believing that the biggest reason the house could not be saved was the searing heat of Thursday with temperatures rising well into the 90s with heat index readings of about 105 degrees. “We just couldn’t keep that up. Everyone wore down, plus it changed on us. The heat and the wind didn’t help us.”
