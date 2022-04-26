MURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Jayden Morris was named 2022 Student of the Year Monday during a ceremony hosted by The Murray Bank and the Murray Ledger & Times.
The Ledger & Times and The Murray Bank collaborate on Student of the Week throughout the year, and there were 31 students recognized during the 2021-22 academic year. Those students are then given the opportunity to apply for Student of the Year. They are judged based on a personal essay, their school-related and community activities, their character and academic performance. The Student of the Year is awarded a $1,000 scholarship, and their school also receives $1,000.
Murray Bank President/CEO Bob Hargrove said one of the things he likes most about the Student of the Week and Student of the Year awards is that the students are nominated and selected by the teachers. He said the students chosen are well-rounded individuals, and besides excelling academically and being involved in sports or other extracurriculars, teachers can also recognize students for qualities like being helpful in the classroom or being kind to other students.
“Those are things that don’t always show up in a GPA or extracurricular activities,” Hargrove said.
“Once again, we have had a great year of students represented in the Student of the Week partnership with The Murray Bank,” said Murray Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis. “Like The Murray Bank, we are always up for a partnership that promotes education and especially recognize students who excel. We have several partnerships during the year, and promoting our youth is a top priority. Not only that, but we appreciated the opportunity to partner with two phenomenal school systems that represent such high standards of learning, which is a reflection on the administration, faculty and staff in those systems.
“The students who are represented here this evening not only show the result of our school system, but also the great job the parents have done, and we appreciate you as well. Your support shows in your children’s endeavors When I saw the accomplishments for the Student of the Year applicants, I had to shake my head in amazement as to how they manage their extracurricular activities. It makes me believe our future is in good hands.”
Tim Stark, vice president and director of marketing for The Murray Bank, said this was the seventh year the bank had sponsored Student of the Week and Student of the Year with the Ledger & Times, and the bank and newspaper were both excited to be able to host the awards ceremony in person again this year.
“Seven years of doing Student of the Week has really opened my eyes to some things,” Stark said. “I’ve worked at the bank for eight years. It seems like just yesterday that I started there, and this has been a joyful project because when we go to (the schools to) honor these students, we see smiles, we (hear), ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know I was going to get this,’ we see teachers who are excited about giving this award. So it has been joyous for me to witness that.”
After Hargrove and Davis presented each student in attendance with their Student of the Week plaque, Morris was announced as the Student of the Year. After the ceremony ended, he spoke about his excitement over the recognition and explained why he chose to apply for the scholarship.
“It’s a great honor, especially from these two great organizations, and so I’m proud to represent both of them,” Morris said. “I’ve always been driven to achieve all that I can, and so applying for that scholarship was part of that, and having the financial assistance to continue my education is very important.”
Morris said he has not yet decided which college or university he will attend this fall, but he has his choices narrowed down to four. He also has not decided yet what career he wants to pursue, but he would like to work in a field that interests him.
“I’d like to do something related to geography or history because those are both my passions,” he said.
Morris is the son of Johnny and Cathy Morris of Murray, and both said they are proud and surprised at his honor.
“It’s hard to soak (the news) in at the moment,” Johnny said. “He’s been a great kid and a great student and is very high-achieving.”
“I’m very proud of him,” Cathy added. “He works hard and has a good heart.”
CCHS Principal Chris King said he is proud of everything Morris has achieved, but seeing him graduate soon will be bittersweet.
“Jayden is an excellent student in the classroom, and he’s an excellent student for us in all the clubs and organizations that he participates in, and he is a leader within our building,” King said. “I’m very proud for him that he won tonight, but I’m also sad to know that in 19 days, he’s going to go someplace else. It’s been great getting to know Jayden and his family over the years and I’m just excited for him and what the future holds.”
