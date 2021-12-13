MURRAY – While many Murray and Calloway County residents were preparing themselves over the weekend for the possibility of several days without electricity, the majority had power again by Sunday night.
Although Calloway County was under a tornado watch most of Friday night and was issued a tornado warning early in the evening, no substantial damage was reported Saturday, Calloway County Emergency Management said. While there was no damage to Murray Electric System’s grid, the Tennessee Valley Authority transmission line that feeds Murray’s grid – as well as that of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and its Calloway County customers – was damaged by Friday’s severe weather that included a tornado that destroyed a large portion of Mayfield. While power was out everywhere Saturday, MES General Manager Tony Thompson said TVA was able to repair the line much faster than anticipated.
“Everybody’s back on except for a few of our customers off North 16th Street,” Thompson said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. “TVA had two different routes they could use to provide power. They had one coming from Paris, Tennessee and another coming through Mayfield and Graves County. Obviously, Mayfield and Graves County was severely damaged, but they were able to get one tower replaced between Paris and Mayfield and get us back up early Sunday morning. Then it took a while to test the line and get all the substations checked out, but once we got that line back up, we were able to get everybody back on. (Almost) all of Murray and most of Calloway County were brought back up by noon Sunday.”
About three-quarters of WKRECC’s 38,000 meters were without power Saturday, the company said. By that afternoon, WKRECC had 11 crews in the field making repairs to equipment.
“By making repairs to obviously damaged equipment, we expect to have more members back online when power is restored to the substations,” WKRECC said in a news release. “TVA has said they are dealing with a total of 60 damaged transmission structures in our region. We expect to nearly double our workforce (Sunday) with the addition of visiting crews from other electric cooperatives. We are grateful to these crews and to their companies for making them available to help us rebuild.”
WKRECC spokeswoman Georgann Lookofsky said Sunday evening that the majority of Calloway County customers had their power back.
“We still have a few pockets and we’re finding a few people where there may be some storm-related damage, but the majority of Calloway County is back on,” Lookofsky said. “That’s tied to the restoration of the TVA transmission. The transmission that serves Graves County was more seriously damaged, so that’s why we’re expecting full restoration here (WKRECC’s headquarters is in Mayfield) to take a few more days. As we get into it, we’ll have a better idea of that, and of course, we’re doing all we can to set up alternate circuits – we call those back feeds – so we can get on as many people as possible with the power we have available to us.”
With power back on Sunday, both Calloway County Schools and Murray Elementary School District announced that afternoon that operations would continue as normal Monday morning.
