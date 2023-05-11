(TNS) The mother and great-grandfather of the 6-year-old student who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School four months ago spoke Wednesday morning with Good Morning America — discussing the boy and what may have led to the shooting.

Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, was indicted by a Newport News grand jury in April and turned herself in to face two charges. Police say Taylor’s son used her gun Jan. 6 to shoot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, in her first grade classroom. The child’s mother now faces a felony child neglect count, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child. She was released on a $5,000 bond.