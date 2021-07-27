MURRAY – A Wingo man was transported Murray-Calloway County Hospital after a Monday morning collision.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday to the intersection of KY 94 and Crossland Road for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located a motorcycle off the roadway and a passenger car in the roadway.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Joseph Dublin, 32, of Wingo, was driving a red motorcycle eastbound on KY 94 while Lucy Paschall was driving a silver Nissan passenger car westbound on KY 94 prior to the collision. For reasons related to inattention, Paschall failed to yield the right of way to Dublin while she was attempting to make a left turn onto Crossland Road, CCSO said.
Dublin was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to MCCH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
