Mowing crews on the move along area highways

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning motorists in KYTC District 1 counties to be alert for mowing crews working along highways in the next few weeks.

Mowing crews completed their last round of mowing in Mid-July, at the end of about a two-month drought. Since then, heavy rain has caused vegetation along area roadways to explode. The rapid growth of grass has created sight-distance issues at some intersections.