Mowing crews on the move along area highways

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning motorists in KYTC District 1 counties to be alert for mowing crews working along highways in the next few weeks.
Mowing crews completed their last round of mowing in Mid-July, at the end of about a two-month drought. Since then, heavy rain has caused vegetation along area roadways to explode. The rapid growth of grass has created sight-distance issues at some intersections.
KYTC crews will be on the road for about the next week in an attempt to mow problem areas.
Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones. Drivers are urged to reduce their travel speed and be alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work.
Mowers will be out working any time weather conditions allow during daylight hours.
As a reminder, political signs and other advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Yard signs and other advertising signs create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and motorists. Signs of any kind placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel.
Illegal signs removed from right of way will generally be held a short time at the local KYTC Department of Highways Maintenance Facility. The owner must show a photo I.D. to reclaim signs. Unclaimed signs will be placed in the trash or recycled.
KYTC District 1 is responsible for 2,835 miles of highway in Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.